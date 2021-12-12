SOCCER

NYCFC wins in a shootout

Alex Callens converted his penalty kick and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday in Portland. Golden Boot winner Valentin `Taty' Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship in regulation, but Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time. After the teams went scoreless in extra time, Callen's penalty sealed NYCFC's 4-2 shootout victory. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved attempts from Mora and Diego Valeri. Johnson was named the MLS Cup MVP. NYCFC celebrated in front of the goal after Callens converted, while Valeri lay in the center of the field in disbelief. A group of New York players broke off from the party to salute their fans, grouped in the opposite corner of the stadium.

BASKETBALL

Zion's return delayed

Zion Williamson has experienced a "regression" in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying the Pelicans star forward's long-awaited return to the court. "After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal," the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced.m"As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing." This marks the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness.

Former Hawks owner dies

Former Atlanta Hawks owner Michael Gearon Sr., whose love for the team was so great that he insisted he be paid only $1 annually when he served as an executive, has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 87. Gearon Sr., who built a successful real estate career, also was a former director of Turner Broadcasting and was a longtime associate and close friend of Hawks and Turner Broadcasting owner Ted Turner. Gearon served almost 30 years in various roles with the Hawks, including as general manager from 1977-79, team president from 1977-86, chairman of the board from 1986-2003 and part of an ownership group from 2004-15.

Bueckers considers surgery

UConn star Paige Bueckers is considering surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago, which may mean missing more time than originally expected. Coach Geno Auriemma said Saturday that Bueckers is in the process of getting more medical opinions on how to proceed. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee last Sunday in a win over Notre Dame. The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own. Bueckers likely would be out about two months after any surgery is performed, Auriemma said. That would likely extend the time she is out until mid-February at the earliest.

FOOTBALL

Titans activate WR Jones

The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play today against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones hasn't played since Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury. He has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in the six games he has played this season. The return of Jones gives the Titans' offense some help as they deal with the absences of receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry. Brown went on injured reserve Nov. 27. Henry also is on IR and hasn't played since Oct. 31 as he recovers from surgery on his right foot.

LB returns to Packers' roster

The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker De'Vondre Campbell from the reserve/covid-19 list on Saturday and placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve. Activating Campbell makes him available to play tonight when the Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8). The injured reserve designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games. Campbell had practiced on Friday after getting placed on the reserve/covid-19 list last week while the Packers were off. He was listed as questionable on the injury report the Packers released Friday.

HORSE RACING

Baffert's streak ends

Slow Down Andy upset heavily favored Messier by a length to win the $300,000 Los Alamitos Futurity on Saturday, snapping trainer Bob Baffert's seven-year winning streak in the race for 2-year-olds. Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Slow Down Andy ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.33. The son of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist paid $12.40 and $3.40 as the 5-1 third choice in the wagering. Messier, who won his two previous races by a combined 10 lengths, paid $2.10 to place. He finished nine lengths ahead of stablemate Barossa. Both are trained by Baffert, who had won the Futurity every year since 2014. Durante was fourth and Olympic Legend fifth. There was no show wagering because of the small field. Trained by Doug O'Neill, Slow Down Andy took over the lead early in the stretch, then gave it up to 1-2 favorite Messier when he lugged in. But Slow Down Andy regained his momentum and went on to the win.