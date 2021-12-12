Officials investigating fire that killed Benton County girl, 8

ROGERS -- Officials are continuing their investigation into a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl last month.

Firefighters responded to a call at 2:38 p.m. Nov. 26 concerning a fire at 11897 Plank Road in Benton County, said Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant. The Beaver Lake Fire Department was dispatched to assist Piney Point Fire Department, he said.

Firefighters arrived and learned the girl was still inside the trailer house. They attempted to rescue her but found her dead in the home, Whisenant said.

He declined to release the child's name.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said the girl's body was sent for an autopsy to the state Crime Laboratory.

The Rocky Branch, Highway 94 East and Avoca fire departments also assisted with the fire, Whisenant said.