100 years ago

Dec. 12, 1921

MONTICELLO -- The residence of E. D. McCollough, local furniture merchant, was destroyed by fire about 8:30 p.m. tonight. The blaze originated in the second story, and spread rapidly. The bungalow of Norman Peacock caught fire from flying sparks, but this blaze was extinguished before much damage was done. Several other residences along Shelton St. also were threatened by the high wind carrying sparks a considerable distance. Most of the furniture on the first floor of the McCollough home was saved. The total loss was estimated at $20,000, partially covered by insurance.

50 years ago

Dec. 12, 1971

• Two persons in an automobile with Kentucky license plates were stopped by the State Police on the freeway in North Little Rock Saturday night after an employee of a Little Rock store reported that two persons had attempted to pass counterfeit $20 bills at the store. The State Police turned both persons over to the Little Rock police, who had issued a description of the car they were driving as a result of a report from West Heights Grocery. The case was later transferred to the United States Secret Service. No charges were filed Saturday.

25 years ago

Dec. 12, 1996

WASHINGTON -- It's a lunch invitation unlike any other for President Clinton. Rep. Jay Dickey, R-Ark., has invited the commander in chief to Capitol Hill next month to break bread with the new Arkansas congressional delegation. Dickey hopes Clinton will take the opportunity to rub shoulders with the state's members of the 105th Congress. The 4th District congressman believes a luncheon chat also will help open lines of communication between the White House and the Arkansas delegation.

10 years ago

Dec. 12, 2011

PINE BLUFF -- A year ago, the Civil War-era Boone Murphy House on the edge of downtown Pine Bluff resembled Dorothy Gale's Kansas home after it tumbled from a funnel cloud and crushed the Wicked Witch of the East in Oz's Munchkinland. The house rested on a makeshift foundation, the roof leaked and, in several places, boards that made up the exterior walls were gone or rotted. On a bright, chilly afternoon late last week, Robert Tucker, director of the Pine Bluff Inspection and Zoning Department, smiled as he approached the little house that's now completely shored up and painted a cheery, light Victorian green with maroon trim. "We've come a long way," said Tucker, who is the lead adviser for the Pine Bluff Historic District Commission, which is overseeing renovations at the Boone Murphy House. ... The house served as the Union Army's headquarters from 1863-65, and many historians consider it a Civil War treasure.