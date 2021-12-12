Patents awarded to Arkansans Dec. 8, 2021 Patent 11,191,281 B1. Method and Apparatus for Conveying a Meat Product and Using an Ultrasonic Knife for Automated Cutting of Meat. Issued to Doug Foreman of Springdale, James A. Ruff of Farmington and Mickey Ray English Jr. of Sherwood. Filed by Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale.

Patent RE48,838 E1. Self-Lubricating Tampon Applicator. Issued to Lacey Janell Lund of Rogers.

Patent 1,193,337 B1. Method and Device for Connecting to a Conductor Pipe. Issued to Grant Pruitt of Fort Smith and CrisCQ Braun of Van Buren. Assigned to Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. of Fort Smith.

Patent 11,194,804 B2. System and Method for an Index Search Engine. Issued to Kevin M. Charles of Benton-ville, John Randy Frerking of Prairie Grove and Richard T. Jackson of Bella Vista. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,195,342 B2. Customized Augmented Reality Item Filtering System. Issued to Ian Stansell, Steven Lewis and Scott Lewis, all of Benton-ville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville and L’Oreal of Paris, France.

Patent 11,195,389 B1. Object Location Device and System. Issued to Marion Kelly Walker and David Lee McClure, both of Rogers.

Patent D937,559 S. Collapsible Sewing Machine Case. Issued to John Tartaglia of Fayettevillle. Assigned to Everything Mary LLC of Fayetteville.