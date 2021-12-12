Police seek suspect in shots near courthouse

Little Rock police were searching for a suspect Saturday in a non-fatal shooting Thursday morning near the Pulaski County Circuit Court building, an official said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brian Penney, 20, of Little Rock, who is accused of illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, said Sgt. Eric Barnes of the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon near West Markham and South Spring streets about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses described a male shooting from the passenger seat of a Hyundai, possibly at a white Chrysler 300.

No one was injured, however at least one bullet struck Sharon Pruett's vehicle on the driver's side door and mirror, a report states. Pruett was in the courthouse at the time of the shooting. She is the only victim named in the report.

The Hyundai, driven by Aaliyah Jackson of Sherwood, fled south on Spring Street, with the Chrysler taking off in the opposite direction, according to an incident report.

Sherwood police later located Jackson and the Hyundai and took her to the 12th Street police station in Little Rock for questioning. It was not immediately apparent whether Jackson faces any charges.