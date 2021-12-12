Public meeting set on U.S. 82 widening

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public meeting about the proposed widening of U.S. 82 from two to five lanes between Arkansas 98 and Columbia County Road 27 in Columbia County.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments through a website that will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24. People can access the online public meeting at https://bit.ly/3Gyi6lw.

The link goes to an online public meeting website, which has project materials and handouts that would have been shown at in-person meetings, the department said. A separate link (on that page) will provide a Spanish version of the presentation.

There is also an option to send online comment forms to the agency staff, or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, at 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

People without Internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information.