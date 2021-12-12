Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 15-19.

Big Rock Development, LLC to Little Rock 3 Regal, LLC; Little Rock 3 Gefen, LLC; Little Rock 3 Castle, LLC; Little Rock 3 Stanford Schorr, LLC, Ls1-40 & Tract E B11, Village At The Gateway Phase VII, $19,191,000.

7575 Properties, LLC to TMF Cantrell, LLC 7575 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Pt NW NW 36-2N-13W, $5,300,000.

Bader Normandy Arkansas, LLC to TMF Normandy Holdings, LLC Ls7-12 B1 & Ls1, 4-9 B2, Ratterree's Forest Park Highlands, $5,277,000.

Lynn B. Mayhan; Frances C. Mayhan to Matthew S. McClendon; Suzanne R. McClendon; Matthew And Suzanne McClendon Joint Revocable Trust, L37, Edgehill, $2,300,000.

HSN Hospitality, LLC to Sankar Mori Hospitality, LLC Pt SE NE 36-1N-13W, $1,775,000.

Leek Properties, LLC to A. A. Properties, LLC 11825 Hinson Road, Little Rock, L1, Hinson Corners, $1,450,000.

8 Arrow Farms, LLC to Allen Williamas; Lauren Williams All Section 9-1N-10W, $1,383,500.

Timothy W. Files; Drew C. Files to Alan Barksdale; Katherine Barksdale, 45 River Estates Cove, Little Rock, L9, River Club Unrecorded, $1,103,500.

N. Rene Gamewell to Tyler Anderson King; Lauren Elizabeth King, 8 Masters Circle, Little Rock, L5 B2, Pleasant Valley, $1,100,000.

Stanley Guy Payne; Catherine Wilson Payne to Ed Love; Barbara M. Malczycki Love, 302 Hickory Creek Court NW, Little Rock, L14R, Hickory Creek Phase VI Replat, $1,050,000.

Big Rock, LLC to S&D Real Estate, LLC Pt SE SE 18 & Pt SW SW 17-3N-10W, $975,000.

LRMA Sale, LLC to B. M. Mabelvale, LLC, 4815 Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock, Ls22-24, Eastwood Heights, $960,000.

Steve E. Nicholson; SEN Revocable Trust to Victoria M. DeFrancesco; Neftali Javier Garcia, 405 Midland St., Little Rock, Ls16-17 B11, Midland Hills, $822,500.

John Augustine Ebner; John Augustine Ebner Revocable Trust to William T. Marshall; Peggy T. Marshall, 5417 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, L5 B9, Newton, $725,000.

Lawrence Carroll Ault, III; Karen L. Ault to Michael D. Borchert; Heather A. Borchert 5 Ridgehaven Court, Little Rock, L11, Ridgehaven Estates Phase I, $670,000.

J. Gardner Lile; Estate Of James Robert Alexander(dec'd) to SSH Family Farms, LLC; Harry Samuel Hilburn; Robert C. East; Cynthia A. East; The East Family Trust, Pt NE 36-1S-11W; Parts Section 31-1S-10W; Pt SW SW 32-1S-10W, $667,200.

Becky Weber; Becky Weber Revocable Trust to Shivang Desai; Payal Gandhi, L43 B109, Chenal Valley, $651,500.

Tyler Anderson Clark King; Lauren Elizabeth King to Phillip Allen Butterfield, III; Brittany Anne Butterfield 21 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, L8 B15, Woodlands Edge, $635,000.

Banyan Capital Investments, LLC to Few Properties, LLC 1308 S. Main St., Little Rock, L10 B66, Original City Of Little Rock, $605,000.

Clifton R. Kelley; Sharon S. Kelley; Clif Kelley to Daniel Shaw Barnett; Julianna Carol Barnett 16 Cameronwood Lane, Little Rock, L13, Cameronwood; Pt SE SW 8-2N-14W, $580,000.

Andrew D. Petersen to Donna Petersen, 5 Weatherstone Point, Little Rock, L16 B17, Woodlands Edge, $548,000.

Mohammaed Malik; Jabeen Farkhanda to Donald T. Jack, Jr L12, Edgerstoune Lane, $535,000.

Todd Krauser; Philip And Janice Krasuer Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust to William R. Patterson; Jana H. Patterson, L38 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $510,100.

The Murray Group, LLC to Jerry L. Rathke, II; Faith M. Rathke, 33 Meadow Crest Drive, Sherwood, Tract 17, Bridge Field Estates Unrecorded, $509,726.

Jacob Brooker Dupree; Jacob Brokker Dupree; Jennifer Henderson Dupree to Christine Wiegel McCrary; Mason Allan McCrary, 182 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock, L28 B23, The Villages Wellington, $502,000.

Gary Eugene Talbert; Talbert Family Living Trust to Keith L Jackson; Shelley A. Jackson, L11 B44, Chenal Valley, $492,300.

David R.Segovia; Maria L. Segovia to Arijit Mukherjee; Devlina Banerjee, 57 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock, L7 B38, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Alpha Partnership, LLP to JDP Holdco, LLC 11311 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock, Ls23-24, Markham Mesa, $475,000.

Alpha Partnership, LLP to JDP Holdco, LLC 8602 Indianhead Drive, Sherwood, L68, Oakhaven; L280, Indianhead Lake Estates; Ls35-36, North Hills Manor No.2, $475,000.

Terry Newton to J. & A. Cha Company, Inc. 26705 Highway 365 North, Maumelle, Pt NE SE 13-3N-14W, $465,000.

Gracie L. Binz; Gracie L. Binz Revocable Trust to Joshua M. Shaudys; Summer Shaudys, 4900 Sugar Maple Lane, Little Rock, L85, Longlea VIII-P, $455,000.

Professional Housing & Land, LLC to Rick Doria, L19 B23, Dixie, $450,000.

James Nathan Siria; Deanna Weisse Siria to Hyginus I. Ukadike; Diane M. Jarrett, 7308 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, L319, Kingwood Place, $440,000.

Kottail Varughese; Elizabeth Varughese to Jessica Halbrook; Christopher Halbrook, 42 Ranch Ridge Road, Little Rock, L75, The Ranch, $430,000.

Leigh S. Keener; Justin Keener to Anna M. Coleman Ls11-12, South Normandy, $428,464.

Breanna Renee Trombley to Samuel Bronson Bailey; Antonella J. Godoy, 6 Hayfield Road, Little Rock, L65, Overlook Park Section B, $425,000.

Charlotte Cook to Kevin Gillespie; Jerri Gillespie, L13 B1, Wildwood Place, $419,900.

Brad Slominski; Kathryn Slominski to Ramesh R. Patel; Chandrika R. Patel, 8 Bonnard Cove, Maumelle, L1240, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $415,000.

Stephanie R. Weems; Dustin H. Weems to Jeremy Eugene Colbert, Sr.; Stephanie Danielle Colbert, 40 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock, L28 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $399,900.

Federal National Mortgage Association; Fannie Mae to Carla Almerco; Mirna Perez, 214 Trelon Circle, Little Rock, L103 B48, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

Quest Trust Company; Quest IRA, Inc./Robert Trammell IRA#1006911 to Annalisa Hahn, 30 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock, L131 B48, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

David King; Jean Elizabeth Eisele King; David King And Jean Elizabeth Eisele King Joint Revocable Trust to Kari Free; Jonathan P. Free; Frank Opitz, 8608 Linda Lane, Little Rock, L349, Leawood Heights 4th, $380,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Lakesha R. Burton, L16 B82, Chenal Valley, $375,000.

Berryhill REI, LLC to Bryan M. Hall; Lauren Y. Hall, 30 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L134, Foxcroft 3rd, $375,000.

Daniel S. Barnett; Julianna C. Barnett; The Daniel S. Barnett And Julianna C. Barnett Living Trust to Stetson Moon; Manuela Moon, 17 Iviers Drive, Little Rock, L6 B30, Chenal Valley, $360,000.

Jad Z. Malek; Martha Ives to HPA III Acquisitions 1, LLC L5 B3, Copper Run Phase I, $355,000.

Evora Clark to Randolph Rochell; Vickki Rochell, 6200 Colonel Maynard Road, Scott, Tract 6, Ranchettes At Deer Meadows, $350,000.

Tommie S. Faulkner; James P. Faulkner (dec'd) to Sarah Cordova; Jose Heriberto Cordova Benitez, 13615 Pompano Drive, Little Rock, L950, St. Charles, $349,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Meagan Halligan Weddle; John Seth Weddle, 5 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, L11 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $341,000.

Paulo A. Ribeiro; Teresa A. Ribeiro to James Bienvenue; Kimberly Bienvenu, Tract 15, Beau Vue Estates Uncrecorded, $340,000.

Kevin E. Barnes; Tracey L. Barnes to Jackie Perry, L17F, Northlake Phase 13-B, $337,000.

Judith C. Hussman; The Steven R. Hussman And Judith C. Hussman Revocable Trust to Luke Morton; Priscila Analte Hernandez Archila 15 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock, L7, Longleaf Cove,$319,900.

Rhys Lionel Branman; The Rhys Lionel Branman Revocable Trust to Latonia Clark George, 315 Rock St., Unit 909, Little Rock, Unit 909, Market Tower HPR, $316,900.

Ralph Dumond; Nila Dumond (dec'd); Mark Dumond to Marsha Gottsponer L105, Riverland, $313,500.

James Beard; Nina Beard to Terrence Nathaniel Strahan; Kendra Dawn Stragan, 13915 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock, Pt NE NE 19-1S-12W, $309,900.

William M. Turpin; Elizabeth Jane Turpin to Curtis Nathan Crook, Sr. 27 Windy Ridge Court, Maumelle, L8 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $305,000.

Roling Property Holdings, LLC to R & B Davis Property Management, LLC 2923 W. 60th St., Little Rock, L1, Saxton's 2nd, $300,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Kenneth L. Golden, Jr.; Danarae C. Agard-Golden, 829 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood, L9, Millers Glen Phase, 5 $300,000.

Marcus H. Elliott, IV to Bert R. Zinamon; Alephina D. Zinamon, L244, Cypress Point, $300,000.

Glenda Ruth Stone; Troy Shields Revocable Trust to Bianca Sharon Nelson, 2909 Marble Cove, Sherwood, L2 B1, Stonehill Phase III, $289,900.

Kim Robin Tully to Jiaqi Zhao, 20 Bouresse Drive, Little Rock, L35 B48, Chenal Valley, $287,500.

Gregory Coleman; Kathy Coleman-McClendon to Robert J. Zeiler; Robert J. Zeiler Revocable Trust L61, Sturbridge Phase II, $285,000.

Andrew J. Campbell; Kathleen M. Campbell; Elizabeth Anne Coffman to Willie H. Murphy; Margie K. Murphy L48, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $284,900.

Perkins Properties, LLC to Frederick R. Montoya; Kristen M. Garrett, 9018 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville, L24, Silver Oaks; Pt NE SW 26-4N-11W, $280,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Bolni Nagalo; Baowendsom Nagalo Compaore, 10 Luke Court, Maumelle, L30, Carnahan Village, $279,900.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Thomas D. VerGow; J. Dean VerGow, 12 Luke Court, Maumelle, L31, Carnahan Village, $279,900.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Tony Darby; Randa Darby, 163 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L26B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $277,668.

Linda F. Glenn; James W. Glenn (dec'd) to Logan Williams; Morgan LaPrarie, 1404 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood, L16 B5, East Meadow, $275,000.

Talmadge Ward to Edward L. Holcomb, L16 B4, Elmhurst, $271,900.

Anthony E. Allbritten to Shannon Machile Jones; Gregory Allan Jones, 12781 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L26 B2, Walton Heights, $270,000.

Anthony Paul Buzzitta to Patrick D. Rogers, 11908 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, L33, Turtle Creek, $270,000.

Jaret C. Stout to Hammett Nichols Evans; Michelle Elizabeth Pounds, 8220 Alvin Lane, Little Rock, L191, Sheraton Park Section D, $265,000.

Mary K. Coulter to Thomas Hall, 134 Nemours Court, Maumelle, L534R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $259,000.

Julien Hubert; Rachel Dinsmore; Rachel Dinsmore Hubert to Luken Dsouza; Louanna Fernandes, 12601 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock, L23 B14, Cherry Creek, $255,000.

Steven M. Matus; Melissa J. Matus to Bobby Lemons; Melinda Lemons, 1206 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville, L374, Foxwood Phase IX, $252,000.

Daniel Milton Huff, II; Teresa E. Huff to Jeribeth Hicks L137, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $250,000.

Anthony Gene Davis; Kristi Lynn Davis; Clayton Taylor Davis to Kevin Miller L38, Scenic Heights $250,000 11/19/21

Angela Miller to Rita White-Crump, 14015 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, L482, Otter Creek Phase IV-A, $245,000.

Catherine A. Bruhn; Paul L. Bruhn (dec'd) to Matthew Jira; Chandra Jira, 1 Danbury Court, Little Rock, L7, Fawnwood, $245,000.

Brady Bulmanski; Jennifer Bulmanski to Gregory Ballard; Mallory Ballard, 12101 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L15, Pleasant Forest 1, $242,000.

Phillip Butterfield; Brittany Anne Butterfield to Weston Ruhlman; Rachel Ruhlman, 1714 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, L11-R, Chatham Replat- Sheraton Park Section B, $241,000.

David Louis Meador to Elizabeth Lyons, 3516 Brundle Court, Sherwood, L49, Hearndon, $240,500.

Tri Construction, LLC to Jade Brandon, 8306 E. Woodview Drive, Sherwood, L33, North Hills Manor No.2, $240,000.

Central Arkansas House Buyers, LLC to Christopher Stevenson; Jennifer Stevenson, 2213 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock, L16 B13, Overbrook, $240,000.

Natasha M. Pitts; Natasha Houston to Chester Lewis Mays, 2117 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L190, Base Meadows Phase 2, $240,000.

James Matthew Huff; Jennifer Lauren Huff to Matthew O. Davis; Jennifer D. Davis, 12609 Matthew Lane, Alexander, Pt SW NW 16-1S-13W, $240,000.

Greg Hale to Chloe A. Davenport, 4811 Lafayette Ave., Little Rock, L4 B2, Reutlinger, $235,000.

David H. Schratz; Monica M. Schratz to Lane Standridge; Kaitlin Austin, 1000 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L28, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $229,900.

Preston Johnson; Cordelia Smith-Johnson to Dana Standridge, 5404 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville. L90, Base Meadows Phase V-A, $229,500.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to David Walter Bodemann; Elizabeth Ann Bodemann, 318 Indianhead Drive, Sherwood, L122, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No.2, $227,500.

Thomas Frank Baldwin; Marcia Lorene Baldwin; Thomas & Marcia Baldwin Trust to Trevor Marlar; Riki Marlar, 308 Alanbrook Ave., Sherwood, L15 B13, Country Club Park; Pt E/2 NE 7-2N-11W, $225,000.

Thomas Bradley Bernard to Travis Keith Logsdon; Nicole Joyce Bernard, 1116 Briar Creek Road, Little Rock, L143, Walnut Valley, $225,000.

Johnny Mosso to Myeong Hee Lee; Jeong S. Lee L5, Jaxon Terrace Phase XI, $225,000.

Jeffrey Hildreth; Ilana Hildreth to Brianna Mullins, 58 Westfield Loop, Little Rock, L156, Westfield Phase IV, $220,000.

Culbertson Services, LLC to Jonathan Wardlaw; Laura Wardlaw 6834 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Ls9-11 B1, White City $220,000.

Rick N. Moore; Carol R. Moore to Teddy D. Nguyen; Christina M. Jackson L3, North Ridge, $216,000.

David G. Downs to Lisa A. Toms, 4600 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L17 B17, Lakewood, $215,500.

David Mildragovich; Reba Elaine Milodragovich to Charles Dewayne Foster; Deborah K. Foster, 5406 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock, L11 B212, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

John D. Embrey; Kimberly A. Embrey to Zachariah P. Abler; Elizabeth N. Still, 12 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock, L6, Green Diamond, $209,900.

D & B Management, Inc. to Daris L. Lognion; Shenitta Lognion 35 Leisurewood Lane, Maumelle. L18, Leisurewood, $209,000.

Gene Schoonmaker; Lisa Schoonmaker to Darrell R. Finney; Rebecca E. Finney, 6 Varennes Court, Little Rock, L33 B98, Chenal Valley, $205,000.

Tina L. Stone; Tina L. Harper to Lisa Burr 7104 Yuma Drive, North Little Rock, L59, Indian Hills West $205,000.

Patricia Flarup to Cedar Hill Investments, LLC, Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $200,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Ankit Vashi, L78, Cardinal Valley, $200,000.

Kristine K. VanCleve; Jennie H. VanCleve Revocable Trust to Alexander Joseph Rottman, 17 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L8, Park Ridge, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12312 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L512, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $193,375.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Alyssa Artis 8 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L33R, Wisteria Replat, $190,015.

Zachary P. Siebenmann; Brielyn D. Siebenmann to Cody Jackson; Mallory Marrow, 23104 Chandler Drive, Little Rock, Tract 7, Flowerwood Estates $189,700 11/16/21

Jennifer Decker; Jennifer E. Robbins to Robert E. Reed; Chelsea L. Reed, 8803 Old Spanish Trail, Little Rock, L57, Leawood Mountain, $188,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Little Pine Holdings, LLC, L70, Twin Lakes Section D, $188,000.

Renee A. Buchholtz to Priscila Almeida, 12618 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock, L9 B1, Timber Ridge, $187,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12313 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L517, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $186,725.

Kenneth Williams; Gloria J. Williams to Madison Elizabeth Gladden, 33 Danube Drive, Maumelle, L67, Riverland, $185,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Elko Holdings, LLC, L4 B4, Arrowhead Manor, $184,000.

Tim Wade Gabel; Allynn Kirsten Gabel to Reina Linda Baird, 2108 Nichols Road, Little Rock, L16 B3, Hick's Interurban, $181,000.

Joshua Parker Cox to Courtney Powell Jacobs, 3017 Salinas De Hildalgo, North Little Rock, L5 B1, Villages Of San Luis, $179,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12317 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L518, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $179,350.

Rebekah R. Vickers; Daniel B. Vickers to Tomosa Summerville, 3016 Salinas De Hidalgo Blvd., North Little Rock, L5 B3, Villages Of San Luis, $178,000.

Wayne O. Smith to Morgan L. Ealy 111 Lexington Court, Jacksonville, L175, Stonewall Phase II, $176,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 12309 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L516, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $175,325.

William J. Uekman; Lauren J. Breece Uekman; Lauren J. Breece to Michelle Garcia, 111 Alanbrook Ave., Sherwood, L4 B10, Country Club Park, $175,000.

Janelle Miyashiro Von Storch; Janelle R. Miyashiro to Nicholas R. Lewis; Meghan Elizabeth Lewis, 306 Shadow View Drive, Little Rock, L33, Shadow Ridge, $175,000.

Sarah Renee Franks to Kaitlyn Williams, 119 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock, L60, White Oak Village, $171,500.

Innwood Partnership to JCJ Holdings, LLC L55, Cammack Woods, $170,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Nicholas Dobroski, 33 Falcon Drive, Sherwood, L155, Cardinal Valley Phase IV-C, $170,000.

Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC to James Adam Cox, 407 W. Fouth St., North Little Rock, L3B B4, Faucette, $170,000.

Jessica McAlister; Jeremy McAlister; Jacqueline Ella Phillips; Stephen Alex Hillburn to Collin Cahill; Marisa Cahill, 8 Willow Oak Court, Little Rock, L30 B7, Parkway Place, $170,000.

Anslee Elizabeth Mote to Raqueisha D. Washington, 5917 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock, L18, Trammel Estates Phase I, $170,000.

MLR Properties, LLC to Tiffany Jordan, 4 Sandridge Drive, Little Rock, L91, Springtree Village Phase 4, $168,000.

Christina Louise Danforth to Lela Sharpe, L197, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $165,200.

Eugene W. Rodgers; Mary C. Rodgers to Gail Allen; Clarence L. Allen 121 Harris Road, Jacksonville, L11, Highland Park Section 6, $165,000.

Karen Sue Rader; The Karen Sue Rader Revocable Trust to Allison Chapman, 111 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt 111, Cambridge Place HPR, $160,000.

Amy E. Wheeler; Amy E. Bingman to ZDR Enterprises, LLC, 1705 Calgary Trail, Little Rock, L87, Point West 3rd, $158,000.

Vicky Edmonds to Mecham LA Investment, LLC, 7401 Fairways Drive, Little Rock, L8, Fairways, $157,000.

REI Nation, LLC to PM Capital Holding, LLC, L7 B311, Park Hill, NLR, $155,000.

Fason Properties, LLC to Samuel Tobler; Jordan Nikole Tobler, 6116 Eastridge Drive, North Little Rock, L35 B1, Green Hills, $150,000.

Rita Hall; Henry Eugene Hall; Chad O'Neal Golden; Courtney Golden; John D. Ott, II; Anita Ott; Ira Harlan Golden, II; Chasey Lynch Golden to I-40 Kerr, LLC, Pt Section 10-1N-11W, $150,000.

Bethany Sprouse to Aliece Forbush, 42 Mine Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L91, White Oak Village, $150,000.