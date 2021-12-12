Research firm honors surgeon as Top Doctor

Spine surgeon Jason A. Smith, M.D., of Jefferson Regional Orthopaedic and Spine, has been named a Top Doctor by health care research company Castle Connolly Medical.

The announcement was made last week in the December issue of Arkansas Times magazine, according to a news release.

Castle Connolly reviews thousands of nominations each year and follows a rigorous screening process before making its annual selections.

A native of Harrison, Smith received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock. Smith then attended the University of Utah School of Medicine, where he completed an internship in the department of surgery, a residency in the department of orthopaedics and served as an orthopaedic research fellow, also in the department of orthopaedics.

Smith then served as a fellow and clinical instructor at the Spine Disorders Service at the University of California/San Diego. He joined the Jefferson Regional Medical staff in 2018.

Smith practices medicine at Jefferson Regional Orthopaedic and Spine, 1609 W. 40th Ave. Details: (870) 534-3449.