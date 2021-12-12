Return engagement

Volunteers with the William J. Clinton Presidential Center were celebrated at a Volunteer Appreciation Gala at the Center on Dec. 1.

The former president was in attendance and addressed the crowd saying "It's good to be back," noting this was the longest he'd been away from Little Rock since being in the White House. He ended his remarks saying, "I want you all to have a wonderful holiday season and I look forward to next year, and unless something really unforeseen happens, I will never be this long away from home again."

The program also included a welcome by Ann Kamps, manager of volunteer and visitor services, who recognized founding volunteers who had been with the center since the beginning and then those who had been volunteering for 10 years saying, "Considering the average time that volunteers volunteer at one organization is three years, I wanted to just say thank you."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins