Robinson rules

Jack Cleveland executed the play to perfection.

With 1:13 left in the third quarter, the Joe T. Robinson quarterback faked a handoff to running back Daryl Searcy Jr., then another to Noah Freeman, and spun around in the pocket before settling in to pass.

The double-play fake packed the box and left Senators receiver Ashtyn Williams completely uncovered on the left side of the field.

All Cleveland had to do was float the ball to Williams, who made an easy catch and waltzed into the end zone, putting Saturday's Class 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on ice.

The Cleveland-to-Williams capped the Senators' scoring in a 42-14 trouncing of Shiloh Christian for Robinson's second 4A title in three seasons.

"They're a good football team," Cleveland of Shiloh Christian. "They were with us almost the whole game, really, even though the scoreboard didn't show it. I think that [touchdown] kind of made it set in."

Robinson (14-1) finished with 481 yards of total offense, throwing for 256 and rushing for another 225. Cleveland finished 12-of-21 passing with 233 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Searcy, who was awarded the game's MVP honor, was the Senators' leading rusher with 120 yards and a score.

"We've challenged them all year long to not worry about who we're playing," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "Worry about us executing well in all three phases. We've treated it like tests each week, and we told them this was their final exam."

The Senators offense was both potent and efficient. It averaged 7.2 yards per play and came out of the gates rolling, scoring on its first four possessions to mount a 28-0 advantage.

The early success wasn't something Eskola saw as unprecedented.

"They were loose," he said. "We prepared for this all year long, and didn't want it to be a big stage or a game any different from any other, so we expected it out of our kids."

Turnovers also played a big role from the onset.

On the game's opening drive, Shiloh Christian drove 73 yards before a goal-line Ben Baker fumble wound up in Robinson defender Julian Campos' hands. The ball was marked at the Robinson 1-yard line, but after an official review, it was called a touchback, giving the Senators breathing room to go 80 yards and take the lead.

"That's what's great about the game of football," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "Those turnovers are huge. And when you fumble the ball on the goal line, it's hard to recover sometimes.

"I think the momentum did shift there. We just weren't able to regain that momentum early in the game."

Shiloh Christian (13-2) continued running into bad breaks. At the start of the second quarter, the Senators forced a fumble, which they turned into another touchdown. In the third quarter, after scoring their first points, the Saints forced a fumble and recovered, but the call was reversed upon review. Robinson fumbled twice more in the third quarter, but Shiloh Christian wasn't able to recover either.

"That would have been another one of those momentum swingers," Conaway said of the overturned fumble. "I'm not going to argue about a call, but it looked like he had made a move. Couldn't tell, so it was close."

The Saints totaled 271 yards, with quarterback Eli Wisdom passing for 201 yards on a 12-of-25 night. He threw a touchdown and had 2 interceptions. Baker had a quiet night on the ground, rushing for 42 yards.

Shiloh Christian had four turnovers, which turned into 14 Robinson points. It also had trouble converting, as it was 3 of 10 on third downs and only generated points once on four red-zone trips.