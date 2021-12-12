Roping for dollars

Supporters of the American Cancer Society of Arkansas wrangled their cowboy hats and boots for "Starlight 'n' Spurs" Cattle Baron's Ball on Dec. 2 in the pavilion at Heifer International in Little Rock.

There was music by Mary-Heather and the Sinners for boot-scooting, horseshoes for tossing and hay-bale steers for roping.

Artist Bob Snider painted a "moo" picture of a cow during the evening to be auctioned off at the event.

Money raised through "Starlight 'n' Spurs" was directed to the American Cancer Society's Transportation Grant program, which helps cancer patients in Arkansas get to and from their medical appointments.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh