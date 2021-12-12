Rotary 99'ers shop for seasonal goods

Rotary Club 99 invited its female members to take a holiday road trip to Paul Guess and Company warehouse in downtown Des Arc on Nov. 18.

The 60,000-square-foot warehouse was filled with decorated trees with ornaments of practically anything a shopper could want. Paul Guess was on hand to greet guests as they scoured the warehouse for goodies and gifts.

The evening included a live show featuring JoBeth McElhanon, the founder and owner of Lilias & Olive, who gave tips on holiday decor.

Guess is the owner of LUX Fragrances -- premium, scented candles hand-poured at his Des Arc factory -- and his own Deck the Halls, Y'all brand of seasonal merchandise shipped around the country.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal/ Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette