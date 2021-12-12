Small Works displays area art

The Arkansas Arts Council announces the artists for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. They include two from Southeast Arkansas -- Crystal Jennings of Rison and Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff.

The artists will be recognized with an opening reception Thursday, Jan. 6, at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The exhibition and reception are free.

The 2022 Small Works on Paper exhibition will feature 28 artists from across Arkansas and will tour to up to 10 venues. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale, according to the release.

The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibit:

Crystal Jennings, Rison; Rashawn Penister, Pine Bluff; Betsy Brackin Burch, Horseshoe Lake; Brian Cormack, Little Rock; Chris Cranford, Little Rock; Alex DerGazarian, Fayetteville; Margo Duvall, Little Rock; Diana Michelle Hausam, West Fork; Melissa Lashbrook, Cabot; Sigrid Lorfing, Springdale; Kiaya Luper, Van Buren; Jan Malone, Hot Springs; Dennis McCann, Maumelle; David McRoberts, Sherwood; Mike Means, El Dorado; Jason Powers, Ozark; Laura Raborn, Little Rock; David Rackley, Russellville; Lynn Reinbolt, Searcy; Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville; Derek Slagle, Little Rock; Lam Tze Sheung, Little Rock; Jan Waldon, Bentonville; Equilla Walker, Little Rock; Cathy Wester, Conway; Steven Wise, Rogers; Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

"This year's selection of artists for Small Works on Paper represents the diverse talent our state has to offer," said Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "Arkansans have the opportunity to view artwork from emerging artists and see their talents firsthand as the Small Works on Paper tours communities throughout the state."

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 35th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery.

The 2022 entries were juried by Ronald Jackson, a professional artist based at Fredrickburg, Va. Jackson reviewed about 250 submitted artworks. He also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

"Small Works on Paper is an annual glimpse into the minds and studios of Arkansas's best artists, as well as a preview of new artists and their portfolios," said Patrick Ralston, Arkansas Arts Council director. "Across three decades it has shown us an evolving reflection of art and culture in Arkansas."

The exhibition will run at MTCC through Jan. 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. A list of the tour stops for 2022 is available at www.arkansasarts.org.

Details: Cheri Leffew, special events-projects manager, (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.