Springdale officers find acceptance in police wellness program

By the numbers

The Fraternal Order of Police and NBC News in 2018 surveyed law enforcement officers about mental and behavioral health. Here are key findings.

• 90% of respondents reported stigma as a barrier to seeking treatment.

•79% reported experiencing critical stress at some point during their careers.

• More than 90% reported believe that the public and those in the profession are not aware critical stress is a problem in law enforcement.

• 73% see peer support as the most helpful of treatments.

Source: Fraternal Order of Police

SPRINGDALE -- The holidays can add stress to the already stressful job of police officers. Their families open presents while the officers deal with others in crisis.

Police Chief Mike Peters gave his 212 officers and employees a gift this year: a law enforcement wellness program led by a full-time, licensed, mental health worker.

The last few years have been hard on the department, with covid-19, reports of protesting against and physical threats to police officers nationwide and deaths and traumatic injuries of their brothers in blue across Northwest Arkansas, Peters said.

"Law enforcement is a pretty rough job," he said. "They can struggle with what they see and experience."

Peters requested $70,000 in his department's 2021 budget to buy tactical equipment for officers to respond to protests, $155,000 to buy new patrol weapons with an advanced red-dot sighting system and $15,000 to add another dog to the team, making a dog available to each patrol shift.

He also requested $30,000 to start the wellness program and hired Kade Curry, a department chaplain and newly certified counselor, full time to develop and direct the program.

Curry doesn't take credit. He insists he merely facilitates the program. He praises officers serving on the department's Peer to Peer Support Team. In addition to working with Springdale officers, the team has helped in reviewing incidents with officers in other cities.

"It's bothersome, a lot of trauma," said Milisa Steiner, a school resource officer and member of the peer team. "We see, hear and even smell things the everyday person wouldn't in their day-to-day."

Peters and Curry agreed the impact of the program might never be realized as all interactions must remain confidential by state law. Curry and members of the peer team face misdemeanor charges and could lose their jobs for breaking confidence.

Peters and Curry said they expected pushback from some officers. Professional therapy could be a stigma, they acknowledged.

"Some were not ready for help, but there were a lot that were," Peters said.

Justin Ingram, a detective and member of the peer team, said he wished the department had the program when he started his law enforcement career 22 years ago.

"It's opened a lot of eyes to the issues we did not know we had," he said.

Matt Ray, a school resource officer and member of the peer team, also has seen progress.

"We help others, but forget about ourselves," he said. "A lot of officers, who have said, 'We don't need anything like this.' They are confiding in us, too.

"We care about each other," Ray said. "It's cliche, but we really are a brotherhood."

Critical

The International Public Safety Association in 2015 found that law enforcement officials experience 188 critical incidents during their careers. These experiences can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, the association's website reads.

Steiner listed critical calls: a death, domestic violence, sexual assault, the use of force against or by an officer.

Bobby Hammontree, a detective and member of the peer team, listed other critical calls: an accident, a homicide, and all types of issues with kids.

Critical stress is a significant effect of work in law enforcement, says the Fraternal Order of Police. A 2018 survey by the fraternal organization defined critical stress as "a strong emotional reaction that overwhelms usually effective coping abilities."

The survey on critical stress said 69% of respondents reported stressful experiences as a police officer caused lingering emotional issues. These led to a range of impacts on their lives, including sleep problems, relationship problems and thoughts of suicide.

The peer team includes 15 members of the department who are now certified through the state as peer counselors, Curry explained. The team includes patrol officers, school resource officers and detectives of every rank to lieutenant from every shift; two members from dispatch; and one report specialist, he listed.

"We all see the same things," Steiner said. "We come from different backgrounds, and we all bring something different to the table."

Peters explained the department's officers were first asked to nominate fellow officers they felt they could talk to and trust to keep it confidential. Ingram said he is there for coworkers who might not feel comfortable talking to their commanding officers, but feel comfortable with him.

Peer team members can help other officers see what's normal, Curry said.

"They're thinking, 'Oh. no. I must be worse than anybody else.'"

Sgt. Ross Patton, who is not a member of the peer team, said he might leave a tough call thinking it didn't affect him.

"And sometimes you don't realize you're not OK because you have to go onto the next call," he said.

Hammontree said, when he starts an investigation, he will look around to see what officers were on the call before he got there, who might need help.

Dispatchers are involved in those critical calls, but without a lot of closure, Peters said. They pass on the call to officers at the scene, go on to the next call and never know how the incident was resolved.

Steiner noted she has reached out to peer team colleagues for help.

"I heard that what I felt was normal. They verified my feelings, and helped me know it made sense why I felt that way," she said. "It was a safe place for me to be totally open about it."

Conversations

The peer team earlier this month rented the back room at Marketplace restaurant and met with about 20 officers and their spouses in the first of the Critical Conversations program, Curry said. The team previously had met to determine topics they could address -- the most timely being stress faced by the officers and families in the holiday season, they decided.

Curry noted officers can feel anxious when interacting with the spouse's family who don't understand or don't respect law enforcement. Officers also can worry about how to answer questions they don't want to answer or they might not be allowed to answer.

If an officer pulls duty on Christmas day, he might feel guilt about not being there for his children, leaving his spouse with all the responsibility or leaving his spouse to try to explain and defend the officer who didn't come to the in-law's dinner, Curry continued.

Even though school won't be in session over the holidays, Steiner said she will remain on call 24/7 as part of the department's negotiations team. Members of the SWAT team face a similar situation, she said.

"Crime doesn't have hours. It doesn't follow set schedules," she said. "We're going to miss birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases. And that can be really hard to explain sometimes."

The Critical Conversation sessions also provide a chance for spouses to meet the other officers and their spouses, Ray pointed out.

Several police officers each year leave the department for other careers because of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, Peters said.

"Their family members want them to leave law enforcement and put them under tremendous pressure," he said.

The peer team can help with coping mechanisms and provide contacts for resources for them and their families, Ray said.

Officers also need opportunities to talk confidentially about stresses in their lives in general, Ray continued.

"Police officers have to be 100% dialed in for safety of themselves and the other officers," Curry said. "We don't want things at home to cause an officer to lose concentration on a call."

Total wellness

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the Arkansas Department of Public Safety started a program similar to Springdale's earlier this year. The program includes an in-house wellness leader based in Little Rock. Sadler said the program also serves local police departments across the state.

The Springdale Fire Department contracts with two counselors who lead programs on mental health and wellness several times a year and are available for crisis counseling, said Fire Chief Blake Holte. The department includes its own peer team that debriefs firefighters after critical cases, he said. Peer team members also can refer individuals to the counselors.

Bentonville Chief Ray Shastid said his department soon will present to its officers the service of the Cordica Shield app for wellness with many topics about daily mental health: anger management, burnout, chaplains programs, financial fitness and more.

Officers also have access to mental health counselors through the city's Employment Assistance Program.

The department has a team of officers trained in critical stress talking with officers and staff after a critical call, Shastid said.

"We want to take care of our officers, who are out there doing the job," he said. "But we also want to use (the app) as a retention and recruiting tool."

A typical day for Curry begins with reviewing shift summaries and reports and checking in with officers on a tough call. He also speaks to new hires before they head to training at the police academy and again before they go on the streets. And every detective in the department must meet with Curry for one hour a year.

"Even if it's just to acknowledge that the job can be difficult," he said.

Officers have asked Curry to check in on a colleague who might be displaying different behavior or need better coping mechanisms. As the program has developed, Curry has spent a lot of time vetting outside resources. He has found counselors who specialize in trauma therapy and a nurse practitioner who can prescribe medication as needed.

Curry has created a book on wellness available for officers to download and an app through Lighthouse Health and Wellness similar to the one to be offered by Bentonville. The app's content is specific to Springdale and provides a self assessment and 24-hour helpline answered by Curry or one of the peer team members.

"We feel what a difference we're making when someone approaches us -- especially from people you don't think will be interested," Ray said.

Kade Curry of the Springdale Police Department. helps organize families and officers Tuesday during the department's annual Shop With a Cop event at the Walmart Supercenter location on Pleasant Street in Springdale. Curry serves as an in-house wellness coordinator, helping employees with the stress of the job and after difficult situations. Visit nwaonline.com/211212Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

