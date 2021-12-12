North Little Rock notebook

Stanger is placed over Winrock hub

Winrock International announced Errin Stanger has been named director of the nonprofit's Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

Stanger has been with Winrock's Innovation Hub since its founding in 2014, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

"Errin's long history with the Innovation Hub, and her commitment to creativity and equity make her uniquely positioned to lead the Hub team to solve new challenges," said Linsley Kinkade, senior director of Winrock's U.S. Programs in a news release.

In October, the nonprofit announced that it was moving its headquarter across the Arkansas River to North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Stanger will be the first woman to lead Winrock's Innovation Hub.

Reopening tours set for fire station

The city will host a reopening and dedication ceremony for Fire Station 5 in Park Hill on Monday.

The station, at 3417 Magnolia St. in the Park Hill Historic District, will be open for public tours from 4-8 p.m. Monday.

The station, with its conic brick facade and red roof, will house the office for the North Little Rock Fire Department's fire marshal.

City slates open houses at centers

The city is hosting a holiday open house at its community centers from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The open houses will be at the North Little Rock, Glenview, North Heights, Rose City and Sharman Park community centers. The open houses will feature holiday music and light refreshments, according to a news release from the city.