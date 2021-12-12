'Tis The Season: Arts Live lifts spirits with Christmas mystery

Arts Live Theatre's new show, "Yikes! Somebody's Haunting My Holiday Pageant," is a wacky holiday whodunit that might leave you guessing until the very end.

"Novice detectives Dakota and Caroline get backstage passes for the world famous Holiday Pageant, but festivities turn sour when props and costumes start going missing," reads the description on the nonprofit's Facebook page. "Dakota is pretty sure a ghost is to blame! Will the detectives get to the bottom of the case in time for the show? Or will this Holiday Pageant be the last?"

"Mark told me a little bit about what he wanted," says the playwright, Avery Batson, who was commissioned to write the play. "He wanted a pageant show where the contestants were holidays -- so that was my prompt. I know nothing about pageants, but the setting reminded me of a Scooby Doo movie, where there's a bunch of weird, colorful characters in settings you wouldn't necessarily expect, and I thought it'd be really funny to write a Scooby Doo-style story where we have a goofy 'whodunit' mystery set in this really colorful sort of place."

This isn't the first time Batson has had one of her original plays produced by Arts Live; she's been working with the company for around six years now as a performer as well as a playwright. The prolific author wrote her first play when she was just 12 years old.

"I wrote, directed, dealt with costumes, pretty much everything -- I even acted in it," she says, laughing. "It was a pretty busy couple of months. It was called 'Pretty Princess, Secret Agent.' It was about all the Disney princesses who had a problem they had to solve, because Batman was busy eating doughnuts and couldn't stop the crimes that Catwoman and evil robots were committing."

Batson let her friends choose the characters they wanted to play.

"I had to write a cohesive story, mixing all of these characters together," she says.

Today, Batson is a sophomore in college, studying computer engineering. But she's kept her ties to Arts Live Theatre and is helping with the production of her show.

"It's really cool to see it something that you really pour your heart and soul in come alive like this," she says. "I'm really grateful, because I know this opportunity is not one that a lot of people get. And it's especially nice when you're involved in the process of making it a reality -- I'm not just writing it in and letting it go, you know, I'm here at rehearsal and my opinion kind of matters in this 'live action version.' I'm so grateful for the opportunity."

FAQ

'Yikes! Somebody's Haunting My Holiday Pageant'

WHEN -- 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec 17-18; 2 p.m. Dec. 18-19

WHERE -- Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville

COST -- $10-$12

INFO --artslivetheatre.com

Ongoing

Creekmore Park Holiday Express -- Enjoy a free train ride around Creekmore Park to look at the Christmas light displays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 18, 3301 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Free. parks.fortsmithar.gov/creekmore-park/

The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas -- Honor someone special while sharing your love of reading by donating to the Fort Smith Public Library's The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas program. Through Dec. 31, visit any Fort Smith Public Library location to choose a book to add to the library's collection in honor or memory of someone special. Children's books are a $10 donation; adult books are a $25 donation. Proceeds from the Perfect Gift fundraiser will go to the library's materials fund to be used for the purchase of new library materials. For more information, call the library at 783-0229 or visit the library's website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Ice Skating Rink -- 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 31, Merchants Parking Lot on Webster Street in Van Buren. $5. vanburen.org.

Van Buren's Christmas at the Park -- For a hefty dose of holiday magic, come and see Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks light displays. Two display locations -- Van Buren Municipal Park, 1764 City Park Rd. and Freedom Park, 957 E. Main St., are participating. Now through Dec. 31. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks

Fort Smith Ice Rink -- 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

Stewart Family Christmas Lights -- 3 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, and train, pony and camel rides are featured at this huge light display. Now through Jan. 3. 4279 Wyman Road, Fayetteville. $7. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Ice skating, Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m., through Feb. 13, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7. bentonvillear.com/887/The-Rink-at-Lawrence-Plaza

__

Dec. 12

Holiday Express -- Ride the A&M Railroad from Springdale to Johnson, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, Dec. 19, Emma Avenue Depot in Springdale. $20-$30. 725-4017.

The Snowman: A Family Concert -- Holiday music for children of all ages and a special screening of the film "The Snowman," with live orchestral soundtrack by SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

"A Christmas Carol" -- An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- When the worst kids in the world invade a church Christmas pageant, everyone learns a surprising lesson in the meaning of Christmas, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $20. 631-8988.

The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season -- An Arkansas native, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and a TheatreSquared alumnus, Rob Sutton comes home for an intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, 2 p.m., Dec. 12, 19, 24, 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-17 and 21-23, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. theatre2.org.

Christmas Concert -- By the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, featuring accompanist Marilyn Lee and guest organist Jeannine Wagar, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/parade

The Collingsworth Family: A True Family Christmas -- The ever popular gospel favorite Collingsworth Family return to Alma with no less than Disney-level Christmas magic, $20-$30, Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St., Alma. almapac.org.

__

Dec. 17

"The Nutcracker" -- With its larger than life sets and exquisite costumes, NWA Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" is a sweet treat for all, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Western Arkansas Ballet: The Nutcracker -- It's that time of the year again. The 36th annual production of "The Nutcracker" takes place at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. 7th St., Fort Smith. $20-$30. 785-0152.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant are faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history, 7 p.m. Dec. 17-18; 3 p.m. Dec. 18, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

__

Dec. 18

Hot Cocoa Social -- A magnificent hot cocoa bar with all of the fixin's: peppermint sticks, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, and a few additional goodies. Kids craft station provided by the T2 Education team in partnership with the Scott Family Amazeum. Sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Free tickets but you must reserve a place. theatre2.org.

__

Dec. 19

Community Gift Exchange -- Any resident 16 and older can drop off a wrapped gift, receive an exchange ticket and return to the distribution event from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce in Eureka Springs. Visit https://fb.me/e/1YbT7egGT for details.

__

Dec. 23

"The Polar Express" -- A screening of the popular Christmas classic, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Visitors walk Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, through inflatable statues and a display of lights at the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display at 4423 Wyman Road in Fayetteville. The display began with 3,000 lights in 2003 and has grown to approximately 220,000 lights and more than 200 inflatables. The display runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through the end of the year. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the display.



Arts Live Theatre’s new show, “Yikes! Somebody’s Haunting My Holiday Pageant” is a wacky holiday whodunnit that might leave you guessing until the very end. (Courtesy Photo/Arts Live)

