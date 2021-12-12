River Valley notebook

Trustees at UCA name new officers

The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees selected Terry Fiddler as chairman of the board during its regular meeting last week.

Fiddler, a retired Conway dentist, was appointed to the board in 2019 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

He graduated from UCA in 1970 before attending the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry, where he earned his doctorate in dental surgery in 1973.

Fiddler was also a member of the Conway School District Board of Education for 20 years.

Also named as 2022 officers to the university's board were Curtis Barnett as vice chairman and Amy Denton as secretary.

Trustee Kay Hinkle was named to the board's strategic planning committee, while Curtis Barnett was named to the audit and finance committee.

Cornell Maltbia was appointed to serve as the board of trustee's representative to the UCA Foundation Board.

ATU strategic plan committee's focus

Arkansas Tech University recently appointed its first Strategic Planning Steering Committee that includes representation from the ATU faculty, staff and student body as well as members of the community.

The committee is in charge of leading a process to prepare a strategic plan with three-to-five major and measurable goals, and a life span of no more than three years, ATU spokesperson Sam Strasner said.

The strategic plan will support the university's mission and vision statements, and it will build upon the stretch goals of the previous strategic plan.

The committee's goal is to submit the final draft of the plan in April to the university's faculty senate, staff senate and executive council, as well as other groups.

After review of feedback from the open forums and the leadership groups on campus, the steering committee will submit the strategic plan to ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen in May 2022.

The ATU board of trustees will have an opportunity to review the plan and the option of adopting it during its June meeting.

Arkansas Marine serves in new post

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kendrick McCuien -- a Mayflower native and 2019 Mayflower High School graduate -- took on a new assignment and is now serving aboard the USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship, according to a news release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

McCuien, who joined the Marine Corps two years ago and has served as a infantry rifleman, is stationed in San Diego.

"Serving in the Marine Corps means everything to me," McCuien said in the release. "I don't know where I would be or what I would be doing if I wasn't currently in."

Amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Police department reports promotions

Five Conway Police Department officers were promoted to new ranks recently, the department announced Dec. 6.

Phillip Sweet was promoted from officer to the rank of sergeant after six years with the department; Rachel Mistrille was promoted from detective to the rank of sergeant after 10 years with the department; Thomas Cole was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant after 14 years with the department; Tom Kennedy was promoted from sergeant to the rank of lieutenant after 11 years with the department; and Mike Welsh was promoted from lieutenant to major after 25 years with the department.

"This is more than just a promotion. It's about placing people into new positions that will lead our department in the future," Conway Police Chief William Tapley said.

Performance hall is awarded grant

Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas recently received a $330,337 grant from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

"The pandemic put a large part of our revenue stream on hold, and the SVOG funds assisted us in keeping the venue open and operating," Amanda Horton, director of the performance hall, said. "We were able to continue presenting a limited number of live performing arts events while also planning the new 2021-22 season. We are fortunate that we didn't have to stop operations as many venues across the country were doing."

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and was amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance.

Extension Service agent recognized

Ben Cross, county judge of Pope County, recently honored retiring Pope County Cooperative Extension Service agent Phil Sims for his service to the community by declaring Nov. 30, 2021, as "Phil Sims Day" in the county.

Sims, has served for 37 years in the Cooperative Extension Service, with the past 17 years in Pope County where he managed a team to promote and support area farmers and ranchers.

"The retirement of Mr. Sims will create a void, which will be most difficult to replace," Cross said.

Sims earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Murray State University in Murray, Ky., and a master of science degree in agriculture from Arkansas State University.