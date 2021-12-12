UA coach brings heat to practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman made a move on Saturday morning that put the Razorbacks' morning practice and their bowl destination in perspective.

After a cold front moved into Northwest Arkansas overnight, the Razorbacks worked out inside the Walker Pavilion with the temperature hovering in the low 40s outside.

Early on in the practice, Pittman noticed a door from the pavilion to the practice fields gaping open, so he strolled over to push it closed himself, talking along the way.

"It's like we're going to damn New England to play," Pittman said. "We've gotta get used to the heat."

Indeed, the back end of the Razorbacks' bowl practices will take place in Tampa, Fla., between Dec. 27 and the first of the year in advance of their Jan. 1 date in the Outback Bowl against Penn State.

Arkansas' first bowl practice on Friday was held with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Splash hire

Penn State Coach James Franklin scored an ace on Saturday, landing former Miami head coach Manny Diaz as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Diaz, who was 21-15 in three seasons with the Hurricanes, will replace Brent Pry, who departed earlier this month to become head coach at Virginia Tech.

Diaz has 13 years of experience as a defensive coordinator, including a pair of stints in the SEC at Mississippi State (2010, 2015).

"The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition," Diaz said in a statement.

Practice vibe

The practice plan for Arkansas before the Razorbacks start installing their specific Penn State preparation has been pretty obvious.

The Razorbacks have worked hard in spider pads and shorts through two practices at sharpening their timing in the passing game. Quarterbacks split up into two groups early on Saturday, with one batch throwing passes to the wide receivers and slot receivers against physical man-to-man coverage and the other group throwing to tight ends and backs.

Over to the side, offense and defensive linemen worked one-on-one battles in both run and pass sets.

One on one

The Razorbacks ran rapid-fire man-on-man passing drills during the media viewing portion of practice, with plenty of highlights.

Tailback Raheim Sanders made a super move on linebacker Andrew Parker to get free for an easy scoring pass.

Freshman Ketron Jackson Jr. made a pair of good-hands catches, one of them on the sideline.

Running back AJ Green hauled in a perfect back-shoulder throw on about the 1-yard line against linebacker Jackson Woodard for a score.

Jaquayln Crawford showed his speed with at least two deep-ball beats. On the first he raced past safety Nathan Parodi for a touchdown catch, and on the second he sprinted by nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. to score.

Parodi got one back a few moments later with an interception on the west side of Walker Pavilion.

During the line-game work, senior John Ridgeway used his size and experience advantage against freshman Josh Street. The pair tied up at the snap, and Ridgeway used a snatch-and-sling move to send Street to the artificial turf.

Personnel update

Tailback Trelon Smith tweaked an ankle early during passing drills on Friday, but the senior wasn't slowed long. After getting taped up, Smith was back at it and moving better a little while later.

Offensive tackle Jalen St. John, who was in a green non-contact jersey on Friday to open bowl practices, wore his white No. 74 on Saturday.

One behind

Penn State opened its bowl practices on Saturday, one day after Arkansas got started.

The teams will have 15 practice opportunities prior to meeting for the first time in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

Neither team has started to implement its game plan yet, instead focusing on individual drill work and timing in the passing game.

One of six

Penn State Coach James Franklin is one of only six current FBS coaches who led his team to a bowl game in each of his first nine seasons as a head coach. Franklin's streak came to an end with a 4-5 record last year during the covid-19 crisis.

Franklin started his run at Vanderbilt in his first three years as a head coach. He guided the Commodores to a 31-24 loss to Cincinnati in the 2011 Liberty Bowl in his head coaching debut, then wins as a ranked team over North Carolina State (38-24) in the Music City Bowl and over Houston (41-24) in the BBVA Compass Bowl the next two seasons. Vanderbilt has been to only two bowl games in the eight years since his departure.

At Penn State, Franklin is 3-3 in bowl games, with wins at the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl, the 2017 Fiesta Bowl and the 2019 Cotton Bowl, and losses in the 2015 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the 2016 Rose Bowl and the 2018 Citrus Bowl.