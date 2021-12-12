UConn avoids 2-game skid

NEWARK, N.J. -- Coming off a humbling loss without injured star Paige Bueckers, UConn Coach Geno Auriemma hoped his team would learn a lesson.

The third-ranked Huskies struggled again without the reigning national player of the year, but held off UCLA 71-61 Saturday, managing to keep intact a streak of not losing back-to-back games dating to March 1993.

On Thursday, in their first game without Bueckers, the Huskies fell to unranked Georgia Tech and were held to a season-low 44 points.

"That particular loss the other night probably told a lot of players that you're not good enough right now with the way you're playing basketball and told our team that you're not playing as a team," Auriemma said.

"And you can use any excuse you want. You can still play as a team even though you're missing key components of your team. So I think the change was to try and play more as a team," he said.

Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points to go with 16 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 17 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for the Huskies (6-2).

Caroline Ducharme finished with 14 points, and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 11 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points and eight rebounds for UConn.

UCLA (5-3) trailed 65-51 with 1:20 left before scoring 10 consecutive points, closing within four with 37 seconds to go. The Huskies pulled away after that.

"I just had that little bit of my confidence," Juhasz said. "Last game was a hard one. All of us got together, we fought through adversity as a whole team. It's not just me. Everybody was great today."

Bueckers fractured her left tibia at the knee Sunday in a win over Notre Dame. She was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds and has accounted for 52% of the Huskies' offense in points or assists this season.

Charisma Osbornes led UCLA with with 26 points, while Jaelynn Penn had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bruins fell to 0-7 overall against UConn.

The Huskies had trouble finding their rhythm at the start against UCLA and trailed by as many 11. Ducharme hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first half, capping an 11-2 run that pulled UConn within 30-28.

"There are moments in games when someone has to make a play of some sort. You have to have the kind of players that can make those plays during those moments. Sometimes those moments are early in the game. Sometimes they're late in the game," Auriemma said.

"What changed in the second quarter is there were more clean stops by us and being able to get out a little bit in transition and try to get some baskets early in the shot clock, around the lane. That gave us a little bit of momentum," he said.

A fast-break layup by Westbrook after a steal from Aaliyah Edwards put the Huskies ahead for good at 43-42 with 31/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The basket came during a 14-0 run that made it 50-42, with Juhasz scoring seven of the points.

Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) reacts after making a 3-point shot against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Connecticut won 71-61. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) shoots over Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Connecticut forward Dorka Juhasz (14) and UCLA forward IImar'I Thomas (24) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma shouts at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) drives to the basket between UCLA guard Jaelynn Penn (31) and forward IImar'I Thomas (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Connecticut won 71-61. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) drives to the basket against UCLA forward Izzy Anstey (43) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Connecticut won 71-61. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



UCLA's Jaelynn Penn, right, drives to the basket as Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

