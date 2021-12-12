Vehicle crashes in state kill 3 people

Three people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Darla Furrer, 80, of Mountain View was killed when a tractor-trailer truck slid on a wet road and struck her car about 1 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 9 north of Shirley in Van Buren County.

The 2013 Freightliner was southbound and making a turn when it began to slide, crossing the centerline and hitting Furrer's 2014 Dodge Caravan with the axle of the trailer, causing a fatal injury, a report said.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Angenatte Dixon, 32, of Gulfport, Miss., and Bryanna Collie, 22, of Fort Worth died after the 2013 Hyundai Dixon they were in struck a tractor-trailer parked in a rest area along Interstate 30 near Malvern, a report said.

Dixon was driving east and lost control of the vehicle, with the Hyundai spinning and striking the rear of the truck. The impact caused the Hyundai to spin in the opposite direction, leaving the parking area of the rest stop and overturning, ejecting Collie and then landing upright.

State troopers reported that it was cloudy and the pavement was wet at the time of both crashes.