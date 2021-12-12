Veterinarian's career evolved into pathology

As a child, Charlie Frith was known for bringing home snakes and lizards. He also raised rabbits and tended a goat.

"My grandfather was there and he had a farm and raised tobacco," says Frith of growing up in a small central Kentucky town, Berea. "I helped him quite a bit on that farm. I think when I was 12 years old I decided I wanted to be a veterinarian."

Frith did his undergraduate studies at the University of Kentucky at Lexington before going to Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., where he completed a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1964.

He met his wife, Charlotte, at Auburn, and they married the same year he graduated. He had just gone into the Air Force and she joined him for the three years he was stationed in Tachikawa, Tokyo. Veterinarians' primary functions in the Air Force involved public health and food inspection.

"I went to vet school with the idea I would practice veterinary medicine," Frith says. "Veterinarians in the service in the United States cannot actually practice, but in Japan they let us. I did have a small animal veterinary clinic, just a couple of mornings a week."

Frith says he met some lovely military personnel-pet owners while he was there. One couple begged him to move near them in Colorado after his discharge -- even offering to build a clinic for him -- in hopes he would continue caring for their ill dachshund.

Others, though, had unrealistic demands of his time and relative to the minimal fees he charged, and the venture as a whole left him feeling disheartened about the profession.

"I liked working with the animals, but I wasn't too thrilled working with the people, the owners of the animals," he says.

Upon returning to the United States, Frith enrolled in a PhD program in veterinary pathology at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo.

In January 1972, he went to work for the pathology department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"I was involved primarily in consulting with drug companies, pharmaceutical companies, on drugs that they were trying to get approved for humans," he says. "They would do a study and I would process the tissues and say, yes, this drug or chemical didn't cause anything or it caused liver cancer or bladder cancer or whatever."

His job involved contract work with the National Center for Toxicological Research in Jefferson.

"I love veterinary pathology," he says. "Back then they were considering whether saccharin caused bladder cancer in rats and they were worried about humans."

In the early 1980s, he started his own company, Toxicology Pathology Associates, doing pathology for drug companies as an independent contractor.

He retired in 2000, but continued working with the Veterans Administration Hospital for a few more years.

Charlotte Frith, a speech pathologist, retired in 2002 from Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"Her last 10 years there she worked primarily with children who had cochlear implants," he says. "She was well-known and well-respected. We both have had good careers."

Frith's days after retirement filled quickly.

"I love volunteer organizations," he says. "I tell my wife we have less free time now than when we worked full time."

He has taught classes in computer and technology through LifeQuest of Arkansas for several years. For a while he taught classes for retired Arkansans through Senior Net, using a lab within the UAMS Institute on Aging.

"I started out with straight computers but then we moved to iPhones and iPads and other things," he says.

He also volunteers with Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services, which offers residential living, therapeutic group homes, respite care and emergency shelter for children and families, and with the Stewpot, which provides hot meals for those in need.

"We go to Westover Hills Presbyterian Church and we're very involved with the church," he says. "I do a lot as far as technical things and computers and so forth."

Their son, Adam -- born in Japan -- lives in Little Rock, and their daughter, Allison Utsler -- born in Colorado -- lives in Dallas.

"Our son had a daughter and our daughter had a son, so we have two grandchildren," Frith says.

He and his wife have traveled extensively.

"When I was working we traveled overseas. I went to Japan a couple of times, I went to France, I went to England. She usually would go along with me and we would work it out where we would have some vacation days either before or after the meeting," he says. "Since we've retired we've done more travel within the United States."

Frith kept a sailboat on Lake Maumelle for 25 years, and he enjoyed hunting while they lived in Colorado. In Arkansas, he has taken up trout fishing as well as photography.

"I probably have 25,000 photos on my computer. I love scenic photography -- sunsets, sunrises, mountains, streams -- and of course I take a lot of our grandkids, too," Frith says.

The photos, though, tell stories of only parts of his life.

"I'm going to be 83 in February," he says. "If I were to die tomorrow, I would have no complaints. I've just had a wonderful life."

