Violent weather leaves 5 states reeling





MAYFIELD, Ky. -- A monstrous tornado, carving a track that stands to rival the longest on record, ripped through the middle of the U.S. late Friday and early Saturday as part of a storm system that killed dozens of people.

The tornadoes tore through at least six states Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, said Bill Bunting, operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service.





The storm system's widespread destruction included a candle factory and a derailed train in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas, and an Amazon warehouse in Illinois

The death toll late Saturday was up to 36 across five states -- 22 people in Kentucky, six in Illinois, four in Tennessee, two in Arkansas, and two in Missouri.

Just before dawn Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called Friday "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history."

"I pray that there will be another rescue," he said later in the day. "I pray that there will be another one or two," as crews sifted through the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working Friday night when the storm hit. At least 40 of them had to be rescued.

"We had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims," said Jeremy Creason, the city's fire chief and emergency services director.





Beshear said the candle factory will account for the largest loss of life in his state.

Creason said "a steady flow of walking wounded" emerged from the rubble overnight. "The structure is just a pile of bent metal and steel," he said.

But Beshear said at least one tornado was on the ground for more than 200 miles in his state, leaving damage in 10 or more counties. He said the final death toll could approach 100.

If early reports are confirmed, the twister "will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest-track violent tornadoes in United States history," said Victor Genzini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.





Debris from buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 residents in western Kentucky. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets.

Rescue efforts were complicated because Mayfield's main fire station and emergency services hub were also damaged in the storm, Creason said.





President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday and pledged to support all of the affected states.

"I promise you, whatever is needed -- whatever is needed -- the federal government is going to find a way to provide it," he said.

People missing at the candle factory included Janine Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members kept vigil at the site Saturday.

"It's Christmastime, and she works at a place that's making candles for gifts," said her brother, Darryl Williams. "To give up the gift of life to make a gift. We haven't heard anything, and I'm not presuming anything. But I'm expecting for the worst."

He said Johnson Williams called her husband Friday night to report that the weather was getting bad. It was the last time anyone heard from her.





Kyanna Parsons-Perez, another employee at the factory, was trapped under 5 feet of debris for at least two hours until rescuers managed to free her.

In an interview with NBC's "Today," she said it was "absolutely the most terrifying" event she had ever experienced. "I did not think I was going to make it at all."

Just before the tornado struck, the building's lights flickered, she said. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started "popping" and then, "Boom. Everything came down on us." People started screaming, and she heard other workers praying.

Among those who helped rescue the trapped workers were inmates from the nearby Graves County jail, she said.

"They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us," she said.

Kentucky State Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the factory. Coroners were called to the scene and bodies were recovered, but she didn't know how many.

Before midnight, Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and activated 181 members of the Kentucky National Guard for search and extraction, and debris clearance. The state Transportation Cabinet mobilized its heavy equipment to help clear debris and was being assisted by the Guard and the Division of Forestry.

"State police has been working all night to save lives," Beshear said, adding that other emergency responders would be providing assistance and that two tractor-trailers filled with fresh water were headed to western Kentucky.

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said search-and-rescue teams were working "even before the winds stopped blowing."

AMAZON WAREHOUSE

In Edwardsville, Ill., at least six people died at the Amazon warehouse, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The building's roof was ripped off, and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Two people at the facility were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, about 25 miles away, Fillback said. He said he did not know their conditions. Rescue crews were sorting through the rubble Saturday. Cranes and backhoes were moved in to help move debris.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement.

In Weldon Spring, Mo., about 30 miles west of St. Louis, workers at a National Weather Service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office.

One person died and two were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

"This was an incredible storm that lasted a long time and covered a lot of territory," said Larry Vannozzi, meteorologist in charge of the weather service office covering the Nashville, Tenn. area.

Meteorologists hadn't determined by Saturday evening whether the storm spawned one or multiple tornadoes, he said.

In northwestern Tennessee, four storm-related deaths were confirmed, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

'BAD FEELING'

In Kentucky, Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working in the candle factory when it was ripped apart.

But Holmes' fiancee had insisted that he stay home Friday night because of the looming weather.

"She told me she had a bad feeling," Holmes, 20, said Saturday outside the factory, where he awaited word on his co-workers. "She basically demanded me to stay home."

Kentucky residents grappled with the twister's force and destruction, and shared harrowing stories of survival even as some rushed out to help with rescue efforts.

Vernon Evans sifted through debris at one of the many houses that were torn to bits near Mayfield's downtown. Earlier Saturday, he said he helped firefighters evacuate people from under a brick wall that collapsed at a nursing home. He recalled finding one resident dead and lying facedown in 3 inches of water.

"All I could do is sit there and hold their head up," he said. "I never experienced nothing like this."

Debris from destroyed buildings rested in heaps. Windows and roofs were blown off the buildings that were still standing.

Bob Waldridge, pastor of Yahweh Baptist Church, loaded chairs, pews and sound equipment from the damaged 100-year-old church into a trailer. He had arrived to find water everywhere in the building.

"The wind came through, and everything that was in the foyer ended up in the back of the church," he said. "And it blew the back wall of the church out, and it took the roof off the church."

Waldridge said church members will hold a prayer service today, and several other local churches had reached out to offer their space. One family that attends church was in their home when it was leveled by the storm, he said. Two members of that family were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Nashville, he said.

"It's just a building, but I'm more worried about the people. There are a lot of folks that are hurt right now," he said.

Graves County Circuit Judge Kevin Bishop, who lives just outside Mayfield, said his family rode out the storm in a bathroom.

"We hunkered down with as many pillows and blankets over everybody's heads and prayed," he said.

His home received minor damage, but the storm tore off the roof of the courthouse. He said it will take a while for Mayfield to recover.

"We're strong, we'll work together, but it's going to be a long time," he said.

Courtney Saxton, 38, and five of her children got into the bathtub during the storm. When she emerged, the roof of her Mayfield home was gone. The family sought shelter Saturday night at St. Jerome Parish Hall in nearby Fancy Farm.

Her kids, ranging in age from 3-13, were adjusting to their new surroundings. A TV played kids' movies, and a table was arrayed with coloring books, crayons and games. The children were not injured, but she recalled their terror.

"They were scared, screaming, crying," she said. "It was awful. I was trying to calm them down, but the whole time I'm praying. I knew that God would see us through."

Her husband, Mark, was working at the candle factory and got trapped under debris for hours before he was rescued. He had cuts and scrapes but was otherwise OK.

"He was calling us, hollering and screaming and crying because he was stuck," she said. "It was scary for me because I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, is he going to make it? So I prayed with him over the phone, too. I just kept talking to him, kept telling him that God will work it out, be strong, don't give up, keep fighting."

RESOURCES POUR IN

Officials said resources were pouring in from surrounding areas, including ambulances, generators, extra police vehicles and police radios, and emergency shelters had been set up in area high schools.

More than 75,000 Kentucky electric customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups were mobilizing to help victims and setting up funds for donations to support their efforts:

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were accepting donations. The Salvation Army was also preparing to dispatch mobile kitchens that can serve as many as 1,500 meals a day to survivors and first responders.

World Vision, a Christian humanitarian group, indicated it plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky beginning today. Beyond food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators.

Samaritan's Purse, another humanitarian group, said it sent disaster response teams to Kentucky and Arkansas on Saturday, while other teams started heading to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment left from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows.

Kentucky's governor announced creation of a relief fund for the western part of the state and called on people to donate blood, which has been running short during the pandemic.

"There are going to be a lot of deaths," Beshear said. "There are also going to be a lot of injuries."

Beshear said hospitals in the area were "in good shape" treating the injured, even though some have been busy with covid-19 patients.

Beshear said he believes there was enough advance warning about the storm, "but this is a storm the likes of which we have never seen in terms of what this tornado did."

Information for this article was contributed by Bruce Schreiner, Jim Salter, Dylan Lovan, Seth Borenstein, Travis Loller, John Raby, Jeff McMurray and additional staff members of The Associated Press; by Jack Brammer, Karla Ward and Valarie Honeycutt Spears of the Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS) and by Rick Rojas, Jamie McGee, Laura Faith Kebede and Campbell Robertson of The New York Times.

