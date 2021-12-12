Volunteer guides scholarship ball

Carl Hayes believes in providing shoulders on which others may stand.

Hayes, a medical distribution and senior pharmaceutical sales representative for Cardinal Health, has been a part of the Little Rock community since 1996. Since 1998, he has lent his volunteer services to Saint Mark Baptist Church -- "that's where I usually do most most my volunteering," working with the security ministry and helping feed the homeless.

His philosophy: "If you can give, give. It's better to give than to receive. I'm a country boy from Mississippi, and my parents always taught me, do unto others as you have them do unto you. So I think it's very big. If you're able to do something for someone ... please do it. Don't leave anyone behind; reach back and pull them up."

He also carries out his philosophy in his third year overseeing an event during which 36 young women will make their formal bows to society ... the Debutante Scholarship Ball, presented by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation in conjunction with the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. (The foundation is the separate, nonprofit fundraising arm of the fraternity chapter.)

The 2021 ball takes place Saturday in Governor's Hall I and II of Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. The strictly black-tie event "will highlight the social debut of talented African-American young ladies who have demonstrated community service, academic excellence, participated in various workshops related to social awareness and engagement, and plan to pursue their college degree," according to organizer information at Eventbrite.com.

A native of Hernando, Miss., near Memphis and alumnus of Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, Hayes left the Natural State after graduation for a time, but then moved to Little Rock and became involved with Alpha Phi Alpha's Pi Lambda Chapter, of which he's vice president. But his volunteer days with the Alphas go back to his work as a member of the undergraduate chapter at ASU.

NOT FOR THE FAINT

When he took over as ball chair, Hayes says, "I was very intimidated by the job," even though he'd cut his teeth serving on the committee for a year with the previous chairman. Usually, the debutante ball chairman serves two to four years, but Hayes' predecessor gave up the position to finish his master's degree.

"And so ... I was kinda pushed into it ... but it's been a great experience so far," Hayes says. He and his wife, Shelia, have three sons, "so I'd never been around a whole lot of young ladies like this. So it's a different experience. But this is very gratifying."

Prior to becoming chairman, Hayes oversaw the ticket sales for the ball -- "which is probably one of the most excruciating parts of the job. At that time, we were actually selling tickets and the debs are selling tickets. Then we were seating the people in areas where the debs were sitting. But this year, we tried something different, and went over with Eventbrite. So, that takes pressure off us getting people seated. Just like a concert, go in and pick your own seats."

And it's a good thing there are seats to pick this year. Like so many events of the 2020-21 social season, the ball was canceled last year due to covid-19.

"We thought about trying to do it virtually ... even trying to downsize it," Hayes says. "But with the risk so high that time, we decided to go ahead and cancel it. So the young ladies that missed out on that year, we gave them an opportunity to come back for this time. So, in this class, we have college freshmen and high school seniors."

At a time when modern young people have become so sophisticated -- some may say jaded -- where does the debutante ball get its continued appeal?

"I think half of it is legacy, being passed down from generation to generation," Hayes says. "In this class, we've got like two or three young ladies [following in the tradition of] their moms, their grandmothers, their great-grandmothers, their aunts. That's a big part of it. Also, [members of] the brotherhood, with their daughters."

PROCEEDING WITH CAUTION

There was, Hayes admits, considerable hesitancy to proceed with the event this year in light of other groups that canceled their events for a second year due to the ongoing pandemic.

One thing that factored into going ahead: a smaller debutante class. During previous years, debutantes had numbered 60 or more. There was still some hesitation, so "what we decided to do was ... hybrid." Most of the pre-event orientations and workshops were conducted via Zoom. These included workshops on etiquette -- "and we included ... a mental-health aspect" to help the young women cope with the effects the pandemic may have had on them. Other activities: a mother-daughter brunch Nov. 20; and rehearsal for the father-daughter dance, which began Monday.

Organizers went with a larger venue for social distancing. Previously, the ball had taken place in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the convention center, with a capacity of about 800. This year it will take place in Governor's Hall I and II, and capacity has been cut to about 540 ... eight to a table, rather than 10. Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked when guests arrive.

A welcome will precede an introduction of each debutante one by one as they take the stage. Each debutante will be escorted from the stage by her father or father figure, walk halfway down the center aisle, curtsy, then pair up with her escort -- a young high school or college student, age 17-22. After everyone is presented, the mistress of ceremonies will again introduce each debutante and say who her parents are and where she's attending school; the escorts will be likewise introduced.

After dinner, scholarship winners will be announced -- "probably two scholarships from outside vendors," Hayes says. "And then we will also have the winners for Miss Congeniality, our winners for ad sales, and our Miss Pi Lambda [winners] -- first, second and third place."

Via event proceeds, the foundation is usually able to offer scholarship awards totaling about $11,000 annually to the debutantes, conduct service projects and donate to other community and charitable organizations, according to the information at the Eventbrite website.

"This year we've worked with some local colleges," says Hayes -- the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; University of Arkansas at Little Rock; University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; University of Central Arkansas in Conway; Arkansas State University and Philander Smith College. "Those schools came in to recruit, because recruitment is down on most campuses right now ... and [have] taken a look [to see] if the young ladies are interested in their colleges and universities. And [they're] also working with the foundation to give them scholarships for in-state schools."

Debutantes are chosen via invitation notices to Central Arkansas schools. Eligible students must have at least a 2.5 grade point average, be active in the community as well as in school, and be "someone who's wanting to be around like-minded people in looking for social activity," Hayes says.

And debs who have gone on to college, careers and adulthood are not forgotten. The Alphas maintain a "Where are they now" social-media feature showcasing past presentees.

"We've actually spoken about having a 'come back together' reunion," Hayes says. "That's in the works right now.

"And we try to reach back and grab a former deb to speak to our debs every year."

BLESSED WITH A HELPER

Hayes gives his wife a lot of credit for helping him in his capacity as ball chairman.

"We've always set up to do the debutantes, but we as men don't know everything that's going on in a woman's life. So I think it's very important that we have someone that helps direct us in the right direction. We also have what we call Deb Moms," women who can answer any questions the debs don't feel comfortable asking the men.

"That's one part that we've tried to incorporate since I've been chairperson here," Hayes says. "I think it plays a big role." In addition to Hayes' committee of six to seven members are five Deb Moms this year.

After the event is over, Hayes knows rest will be fleeting. Planning the debutante ball is "like a never-ending saga," he says. "You may get a two-month break. That's about it."

He figures he might have to remain as chairman at least until his granddaughter, a 10th-grader at Parkview, gets to be debutante age and can be presented. She's been asking "PawPaw" to keep the job.

Seventy-first annual Debutante Scholarship Ball, presented by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation in conjunction with the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., 6 p.m. Saturday, Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E.Markham St., Little Rock. Tickets: $75 (plus $6.20 fee) at eventbrite.com.