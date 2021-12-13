OPINION | A WORD: Reader adds more useful, made-up words to our collection





Here are a few more words from our made-up word-making game, Penelope's Revenge.

To play, take an existing word and change its pronunciation by placing the emphasis on a different syllable. Use hyphens to help us pronounce your new word. For instance:

From appears, app-ears are the ears on cartoon avatars created by phone apps.

From posterior, a po-sterior is unimpressive hindquarters.

Hats off to reader David Dickey, who emailed these:

From pilgrim, pil-grim is the negative feeling one gets from taking medication in pill form.

From conditioner, con-ditioner is a prisoner who cleans plates, saucers, etc.

From manifesto, mani-festo means a large number of events featuring local culture.

From buffalo, to buff-a-lo is to polish the lower extremities of an object such as an automobile.

From trachea, Tra-chea is a Swedish retail chain with three outlets.

Can you top these? Send your new words to:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



