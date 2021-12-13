Arkansas covid hospitalizations top 500; cases up by 275

Arkansas' downturn in new coronavirus cases continued on Monday even as the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state topped 500 for the first time in almost two months.



The state's count of cases rose by 275, the seventh daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.



Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 17, to 8,865.



While larger by 57 than the one a day earlier, the increase in cases on Monday was smaller by 27 than the one the previous Monday.



As a result, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 720, down from a recent high of 838 a day the week ending Dec. 6.



With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 697, to 7,388.



It was the second day in a row the number had fallen after reaching a two-month high on Saturday.



Rising for the fifth day in a row, the number hospitalized jumped by 24, to 510, its highest level since Oct. 13 and the first time since Oct. 15 it had been above 500.



After not changing a day earlier, however, the number of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 103.



The number who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 204, after rising the previous four days.



The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by five, to 62.



People with covid-19 made up 19% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care on Monday, down from almost 20% a day earlier.



Meanwhile, at 2,746, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was the fourth one in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.



Booster shots made up about 45% of the most recent increase.



The count of first doses rose by 987, which was smaller by 38 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.



The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven day period fell to 10,966, while the average for first doses fell to 3,231.



Both were down from three-month highs they reached the week ending Thursday, when the average for total doses topped 12,000 a day and the average for first doses was above 3,600.