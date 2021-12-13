Arkansas turns page after OU beatdown

TULSA -- The blue seats in the BOK Center were filled with red on Saturday -- whether fans in the crowd were cheering for the Arkansas Razorbacks or Oklahoma Sooners.

"I thought it was an NCAA Tournament-type atmosphere," Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser said. "To see a mixed crowd of both fan bases, passionate and yelling for their team, I thought it had an NCAA Tournament feel."

Fortunately for the No. 12 Razorbacks, it wasn't an NCAA Tournament game.

Rather than the University of Arkansas losing its last game of the season, the Razorbacks (9-1) suffered their first loss of the season as the Sooners pulled away to win 88-66.

After Arkansas cut a 15-point Oklahoma lead to 57-54 with 9:55 left on three free throws by JD Notae, the Sooners (8-2) closed the game on a 31-12 run.

"We didn't respond very well when they went on the run late in the second half," said Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman, who was ejected with 3:30 left after drawing two technical fouls. "It'll be interesting how [we] practice is this week. We've got to get a lot better."

Arkansas shot a season-low 34.4% (21 of 61), while Oklahoma shot 54.9% (28 of 51) and hit a season-high 13 three-pointers in 29 attempts.

It was the fourth time an Arkansas opponent has hit at least 13 three-pointers along with Mercer (13 of 31), Gardner-Webb (13 of 31) and Northern Iowa (17 of 37) in the first three games.

"It's a reccurring theme," Musselman said of the Razorbacks' three-point defense of 37.3% ranking No. 310 nationally.

Musselman said Saturday's defense overall was a low for his three seasons coaching the Razorbacks.

"It was probably the worst individual defense since I've been at Arkansas," he said. "Individually. I mean, you can go across the board. Guys lost their man. There were a multitude of breakdowns."

The Sooners hit 8 of 13 three-pointers in the first half to gain confidence offensively. Senior guard Umoja Gibson hit 4 of 7 three-pointers for Oklahoma and senior center Tanner Groves hit 3 of 5.

"I think our guards just did an incredible job of getting guys open," Groves said. "We talked about it in practice. [The Razorbacks] love to pressure full court, and I think we were able to abuse that a little bit.

"Our guards were playing with great poise. They were able to get downhill, get into the paint and then find me, Umoja or find some other guys and just get them open threes.

"Because of how hard they were able to get downhill and draw the defense, it just caused us to be wide open. That was part of our game plan, and it ended up working out great."

The Razorbacks' inability to stop dribble drives by the Sooners compounded the three-point defensive issues.

"Like Muss said, if we did play better individual defense, maybe they wouldn't get as many threes," said sophomore guard Davonte Davis, who led Arkansas with a career-high 26 points. "We're just going to continue to look at film, get back into practice and continue to work on it."

The Razorbacks came into the game with a plus-10.0 rebounding margin, but the Sooners became the first opponent to out-rebound Arkansas and finished with a 36-29 advantage.

It was a reversal on the boards for Oklahoma after Butler outrebounded the Sooners 43-30 in beating them 66-62 in overtime on Tuesday night.

"We had a tough 72 hours talking about what we needed to do to beat Arkansas and it started with rebounding," Moser said. "I thought we set the tone."

Nine Sooners had at least one rebound, and 6-3 senior guard Elijah Harkless had a season-high 11 to go with 21 points.

"We just said we needed all hands on deck to rebound against an elite rebounding team," Moser said.

Arkansas had 14 turnovers compared to 10 assists.

"Sharing the basketball is a constant area we've got to get better at," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks have a full week to practice before playing Hofstra (6-5) on Saturday night at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Hofstra, which has close losses at No. 14 Houston (83-75 in overtime) and at Maryland (69-67), beat NCAA Division III John Jay College 102-51 on Sunday at home.

"We have a lot of stuff to stress," Musselman said. "Not not a little, but a lot."

Oklahoma won its ninth consecutive game against an SEC team and stopped Arkansas' regular-season winning streak at 17 games. The Razorbacks' last regular-season loss had been 81-77 at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30.

The Sooners also prevented Arkansas from having its first 10-0 start since the 1993-94 national championship team.

Davis said the Razorbacks can benefit from this week's practices with no mid-week game because of final exams.

"It's going to be something to look forward to, knowing that we are coming off a hard loss," Davis said. "I think we need some hard practices this week, just knowing that we didn't play our best basketball."