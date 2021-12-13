Bella Vista City Council continues budget discussions

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista City Council continued marking progress toward its goal of solidifying a working budget for 2022 during a work session held Dec. 6.

The first of two budget-related items discussed during the work session was a resolution adopting a city budget for the calendar year 2022, appropriating money for each item of expenditure, and for other purposes.

A second resolution involves the authorization of budgetary funding transfers between departments in the 2021 annual city budget to bring departmental budgets into balance, if necessary.

The work session was opened with a discussing of an ordinance approving the vacation of a drainage easement at 2 Riordan Road. The ordinance, which it was decided should be named an ordinance approving the vacation of a drainage and utility easement, will be read for a second time during the council's regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at Bella Vista District courtroom.

In other discussion items, council member Jerry Snow had requested time to talk about the subject of yard waste disposal. Issues had been reported where citizens where piling yard waste up in cul de sacs, another where the waste was being pushed into hollows behind houses toward lakes, making piles that could pose a threat as fuel for brush fires.

The council briefly discussed how waste could be picked up, where it could be taken to and how it could be disposed of, and each option produced answers that weren't economically feasible.

"So do we just tell people, 'Yard waste is your problem,'" Snow asked.

Larry Wilms, who said he had discussed the idea at length with a resident earlier this year, said, "It's a problem that's not easily solved with the nature of our community. No. 1, the nature of our streets. No. 2, the nature of our people. And No. 3, we have no place to dispose of it except to buy equipment to do it with."

He continued, "We've looked at all of these alternatives," adding that he told that citizen that "unless you've got something we can look at that would allow us to proceed with something that's feasible, it ain't in the cards. We're in a community that has trees and loves trees."

The council was unable to reach a viable, economical resolution to even consider, but did agree to continue searching for answers to help citizens solve their yard waste problems.