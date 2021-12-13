Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Dec. 2
Keith Aaron Bise, 30, and Anna Matilda Heintz, 31, both of Springdale
Derek Benjamin Schlesinger, 33, and Candice Danae Ruth, 28, both of Oklahoma City
Kendrick Zachary Shetron, 26, and Madison Elizabeth Lewis, 24, both of Rogers
Dec. 3
Wesley Don Johnson, 54, and Glenda Sue Abshire, 58, both of Gentry
Grayson Aaron Kennemer, 27, and Crystal Marie Mallory, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Cody Andrew Kumm, 30, and Escince Dasani Ranaie Brown, 21, both of Centerton
Zachry LaFaver, 29, Avondale, Ariz., and Caitlin Zahara Meeker, 27, Tulsa, Okla.
David Roland Segalla, 24, and Chloe Ellece Lance, 25, both of Bentonville
Edgar Villagrana Serna, 29, and Sara Elizabeth Hatcher, 29, both of Centerton
Thales Silva Vilar, 23, and Elizabeth Della Deloris Flees, 37, both of Fairland, Okla.
Travis Skyler Treadwell, 28, and Bailey Kate Speake, 24, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Brent Aaron Ward, 28, Rogers, and Morgan Victoria Haynes, 28, West Fork
Edison Raynard Williams Jr., 19, and Ashlynn Nicole Byrd, 19, both of Bentonville
Dec. 6
Josue Amilcar Caceres-Recinos, 24, and Emily Laesha Alfaro-Flores, 21, both of Rogers
Steven Michael Drew, 47, and Jodi Kay Smith, 50, both of Strawn, Texas
Francisco Gil, 41, and Amber Lee Prewitt, 40, both of Bentonville
Clint Thomas Herron, 34, and Kaley Renee Roberts, 28, both of Collinsville, Okla.
Timothy George House, 55, and Treva Marie Wood, 61, both of Rogers
Jeffery Allen Jones, 51, and Shelby Joan Headrick, 47, both of Bella Vista
Paul E. Ned, 51, and Stella R. Hartman, 51, both of Rogers
Kezie Odinakachukwu Odunukwe, 33, and Sonia Chioma Onyeka, 29, both of Rogers
Dec. 7
Emily Ellen Beck, 24, and Makayla Naedean Burg, 27, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Lee Corbin, 58, and Jennifer Lynn Corbin, 39, both of Rogers
Anthony Michael Dehart, 34, and Christina Marie Metz, 43, both of Rogers
Yawhan Johnson, 25, and Tere Zar, 22, both of Rogers
Steven Keith Stone, 24, and Diana Sophia Ocampo Esparza, 22, both of Centerton
Kyle David Wilichowski, 23, and Amber Holly Azbill, 24, both of Lowell
Jesse Lee Wilson, 26, and Aurelia Dawn Cole, 27, both of Lowell
Dec. 8
Kenneth Eldon McDonald, 45, and Tiffany Lynn Henderson, 39, both of Bentonville
Jose Gustavo Quintero Plata, 31, and Lineth De Los Angeles Soler Ramirez, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Jesus Manuel Ramirez, 25, and Elizabeth Grace Fulton, 18, both of Springdale