State police investigating after bodies of Madison County couple recovered from home

Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a couple were recovered from a rural home east of Huntsville on Sunday night, state police said.

The pair have been identified as Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, of 718 Madison County 2361, according to a news release issued Monday from state police.

Local authorities contacted special agents with the state police criminal investigation division after 6 p.m. Sunday, who have assumed the lead role in the case, the release states.

No cause of death was immediately apparent, state police said.

The bodies have been transported to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of their death, according to the release.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing.