MASTER CLASS: Add single-arm dumbbell row to planks, burn some festive calories

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day can be treacherous from a health and wellness perspective.

Holiday gatherings inevitably include higher consumption of salt, sugar, fat and alcohol. While a certain amount of celebration is reasonable, the health impact of unchecked intake can be dramatic.

I have some tips here for managing the health challenges of the season.

Coming off a lonely 2020, Americans are undoubtedly looking forward to sharing the holidays with friends and family. According to a study conducted by Challenge, Gray & Christmas Inc., 27% of human resource executives indicated they would be holding an in-person office holiday party in 2021. This represents a 500% increase from the same group in 2020.

Logic suggests that family gatherings will likely follow this trend, so it's fair to assume that hundreds of thousands of Arkansans will engage in holiday celebrations, both corporate and personal. Because many skipped 2020, the gatherings are likely to be more festive than ever.

Food intake during such gatherings usually occurs via buffet-style spreads. Sweet and savory items fill a central location where guests pick and choose their favorites. Unlike a seated dinner service, buffet-style gatherings offer an almost unlimited quantity. Mountains of cookies, cakes, and chocolate gleam under festive lights for all to enjoy.

My personal advice is to take from the buffet what you would receive as a seated service. If available, start with a veggie-heavy plate of salad, antipasto or similar. Taking this step ensures that the most nutrient-rich foods are consumed while hunger is at its peak. Then move to a small plate for the main course (meat, pasta, etc.) and an even smaller plate for any dessert options.

Drinking can also inhibit one's ability to make good dietary decisions, so limit alcohol intake to one or two servings. Not only will this strategy improve decision-making from a nutritional standpoint, but the risk for an awkward co-worker interaction decreases dramatically.

This week's exercise is perfect for a post-celebratory sweat session, as the Elevated Bench Plank Row challenges the core muscles as well as the upper body. It's appropriate for those with moderate experience but can also be modified to reduce intensity.

1. Select a single dumbbell and place it in front of an exercise bench.

2. Place one forearm side-to-side on the exercise bench and walk your feet back so that you are in a one-arm plank position.

3. Grab the dumbbell with your free arm and simply row it up toward your underarm while holding the plank position.

4. Move slowly through 12 repetitions, then switch arms and repeat.

This exercise is a great way to overcome additional calorie consumption during the holiday season. The Elevated Bench Plank Row can even be performed in single-serving sessions at home, either before or an hour or so after a holiday gathering. Because it requires almost no equipment, it is an option for those looking to capture a little extra caloric burn in a hurry.

So, let's get to work — and watch out for the peppermint bark!

Director of population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

