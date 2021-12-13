Calendar 12-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Dec. 13

Watson Chapel board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district offices, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release.

UAPB music instructor to lead Zoom session

The Arkansas Arts Council will present a local musician in GetSmART: The Art of Live Music from 10 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom, according to a news release. Damen Tolbert, instructor and director of sound recording technology, applied woodwinds and music education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will lead the workshop to highlight the ins and outs of producing a successful live show. The event is free, but reservations are required. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getsmart-the-art-of-live-music-tickets-208176069227.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the offices of the A&P Commission, located at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes A&P financials, Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) financials, marketing committee and the 2022 meeting calendar. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Through Monday, Dec. 13

Day center hosts coat drive

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. of Pine Bluff is hosting a coat drive to help keep the community warm. The organization will accept donations of coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, scarves, blankets, and boots, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, executive director. The deadline is Dec. 13. For drop-off sites or details, contact Hamilton at (870) 345-9596, Jeremecia McDaniel at (870) 527-7202 or visit https://www.facebook.com/lulamaedaycenter/.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food give away at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out food on a first come, first served basis. Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, private donors and TOPPS, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14

Library holds adult, youth events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., plans events. Youth after school events include Dec. 14: S.T.E.A.M. - Binary Code Necklace or Bracelet, a computer science lesson and craft activity. Events are set for ages 5-10 from 4-50 p.m. A youth event is also set for Dec. 15: Perler Bead Art Create -- a keychain or magnet of a favorite book, movie, or TV show character using Perler beads can be created. For adults, BookEnds Book Club will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will be reading/discussing Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

A&P panel to meet

The Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the offices of the A&P Commission in the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the director's report, and reports from the marketing and finance committees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

SEARK board to approve graduation list

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special session from 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom. The purpose is to approve the fall 2021 graduates, according to a news release. Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and live streamed for family and friends to view. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks, according to a news release. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Dec. 16

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details about VA's benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

PBJCEOC/CDCAA board to meet

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Development Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) board of directors will meet. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 200 Main St. at Rison, according to a news release. To join the meeting virtually, the link is https://pbjceoc3cx.3cx.us/meet/6480936a9e68dd91ea4b8c9c58224dc9d33dbf3a - from Chrome or Firefox or dial 8706194083, PIN: 4713133. Details: (870) 536-0046, ext. 108.

The Links set mental health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a presentation on "Taking Care of our Mental Health" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist with Natural State Recovery, according to a news release. To join the Zoom, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656. The Links president is Tenita Shannon Gragg. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 16

Library hosts holiday events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. A Patron Holiday Party will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring food, drinks, crafts and a picture taken with Santa. Book signing with Glinda Courtney-Foots and Linda Courtney-Weathers, authors of My Long Lost Love, will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 17

SEARK announces fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view, according to a news release. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

ASC sets Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a holiday double: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com, by calling (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Details: asc701.org.