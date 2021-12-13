Casting Crowns sets March 24 concert at North Little Rock arena; Shinedown to perform April 29

Contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns, on its 24-city spring “Healer Tour,” performs at 7 p.m. March 24 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor will precede Casting Crowns to the stage.

Tickets — $19.75-$89.75 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

Fans may also purchase an add-on ticket the promoters are calling the “Casting Crowns Pre-Show Experience,” which will include a pre-show question-and-answer session with the band, a souvenir laminate, an autographed photo and an exclusive piece of band merchandise.

The tour gets underway Feb. 17 in Baltimore in the wake of the Jan. 14 release of the band’s latest album, “Healer.” It also includes a March 25 stop at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Tickets — $39.50-$79.50 plus service charges — also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and via Ticketmaster.com for a 7 p.m. April 29 concert by Shinedown at the arena. The Pretty Reckless and Diamante will open the show. Visit Shinedown.com.

