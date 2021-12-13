Championship push





McCrory got a significant second chance a second before halftime at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sunday.

Jaguars quarterback Cason Campbell took the snap from the Fordyce 10 with 10 seconds left in the second quarter and cut to his right on his team's possible final chance of the half to score. Campbell broke through the second level of the defense, and as he was being brought down by Fordyce linebacker Dakota Wimberly, stretched out with the ball in one hand for what was called a touchdown as time expired.

After a review, officials said Campbell was down at the 1 and added a second to the clock.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1213state2a/]





As time ran out for a second time, and with running back Reid Kennon behind him, Campbell was pushed into the end zone for a score, and Kennon converted on the two-point conversion to put the Jaguars up 20-7. McCrory would coast on that lead in the second half, and defeated the Redbugs 34-7 for the second Class 2A state championship in program history, and its first since 2015.

"A huge flip for us," McCrory Coach Chris Kennon said about the final first-half score. "With that halftime score, it gave our kids new life. That score before the half, I knew was going to be huge, because I've been on the other side of that before."





McCrory (13-1) finished with 278 yards, 206 of which were on the ground. The Jaguars ran 56 plays, and 46 of them were rushing attempts. Latreal Neal led McCrory with 105 rushing yards, and game MVP Reid Kennon finished with 84 more and 3 touchdowns.

The Jaguars' two other scores came from Campbell's late first-half score and a 32-yard interception return from Leevi Tucker in the third quarter that iced the game.

"We just kept making mistakes and doing things that we normally had done all year long," Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said.

Fordyce (10-4) generated 232 yards of offense, with quarterback Trey Merritt producing the bulk of it.

Merritt had 172 yards of total offense. He had a 10-of-27 passing day for 99 yards and added another 73 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Merritt also threw two interceptions. He'd thrown four all season prior to Sunday. The Redbugs ultimately finished with four turnovers.

The Redbugs had possession with 34 seconds left and instead of taking a knee, they decided to hand the ball to Tayshaun Childs, who fumbled and had it recovered at the Fordyce 19 by McCrory's Reece Rushing. It gave the Jaguars 28 seconds to work with before their eventual score.

Rodgers was also critical of his performance as a coach, especially at the end of the first half.

"I put us in a situation where we're behind by double digits," Rodgers said. "That's on me. I've been doing this for 38 years. I should have known better. Hopefully, I'll learn my lesson."









Gallery: Class 2A Football State Championship







