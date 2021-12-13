Chapel to welcome community at special holiday events in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel will host several special holiday events this month.

The chapel was built as a tribute to Mildred B. Cooper, wife of John A. Cooper, Sr., the founder of Cooper Communities Inc.

Designed by architect E. Fay Jones and Maurice Jennings of Fayetteville, the chapel is open year-round to visitors and is a popular spot for weddings and special events.

Each year, the chapel traditionally extends evening hours during the week of Christmas.

This year, the chapel will host special evening hours from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 20-23, according to chapel director Cindy Adams.

The chapel also will hold several activities for the community.

Upcoming events will feature Gary McCarty in a hammered dulcimer concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 22, followed by a Christmas piano concert by Garth Smith at 6 p.m. Dec. 23.

A Christmas Eve Service will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 24, hosted by the Village Bible Church.

The chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista. For more information, call 855-6598.