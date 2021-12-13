Christmastime lands early on Main Street

"No kid should go without a toy at Christmas" was the driving philosophy behind Saturday morning's Christmas Mall shopping spree.

The Dec. 11 event was hosted by the House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St.

Marshell White, church member and associate minister, coordinated the effort, and said they were able to provide about 130 children each with three Christmas gifts.

"We were excited about it," White said.

It was an invitation-only event, which was based on need, that was held inside the church, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

There were about 400 donated gifts, including toys and games, to choose from, and each parent was allowed to select one large and two small gifts for each child.

Ten families entered the church at a time and were allowed about 45 minutes to shop, and there were about 15 volunteers on hand Saturday to help the parents with selection and gift wrapping.

Those receiving the presents said Christmas would not be nearly as bright without the help.

"This means everything," said one woman who asked that her name not be used. "These are for my grandchildren, and it means I don't have to struggle to get them something. It's such a blessing from the Lord to have this at this time of the year."

"Thank y'all," she said loudly as she left the building.

A chorus of "Merry Christmas" from the volunteers followed her out the door.

"This means hope," said Candace Armstrong, who teared up as she picked up presents for her four children.

The majority of the donations came from CityServe Arkansas of Little Rock, with the help of two local organizations that also stepped up. These included GTL Americas of Jefferson County, the Rhema Redemption Ministries (RIM) of Pine Bluff, and several church members who asked to remain anonymous.

White said their goal was to make the Christmas Mall an annual event and this year's theme was "Jesus is the Reason for the Season."

Saint Mary Harris, the church's minister, said they wanted to share with those who don't have extra money to spend during the holidays, especially on gifts for the kids.

"It's hard for them," Harris said.

Answering the call

Prior to Saturday's event, Harris said it was a way of building on their growing community outreach efforts.

There's a real need in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County that was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent statewide shutdown that happened in early March 2020, she said.

For many, "the hardship continues," Harris said.

"The community is recovering slowly," Harris said.

In order to address community needs, church members are doing what they can to help.

At their 2021 Youth Explosion held in July, they gave away about 500 backpacks and other school supplies to Jefferson County students.

Sabrinia Gallon, a volunteer at the House of Bread's Master and Harris' granddaughter, said Harris had been giving food and other items away for the last 40 years.

The church also has a food pantry, and just days before Christmas 2020, they gave away about 450 boxes of food and other household items to people in need.

"The food ministry is her life," Gallon said about Harris.

Byron Tate contributed to this story.