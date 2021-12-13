Shooting outside apartment in Monroe County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, authorities say

An argument outside an apartment complex in Holly Grove on Friday afternoon escalated into an armed disturbance that left one man dead and another hospitalized, state police said.

Tyquan Parks, 23, died at a Stuttgart hospital and Michael Perry, 24, remained hospitalized in Little Rock, according to a Facebook post from state police on Saturday.

Holly Grove police officers contacted state police before 5 p.m. requesting assistance with crowd control outside 504 Pine St. where the shooting occurred, the post states. State police were asked to lead the investigation.

Information provided to the Monroe County prosecuting attorney’s office led to the authorization of arrest warrants for Rydarius Craig, 19, and Christopher Howton, 20, both of Clarendon, on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery, according to state police.

Howton was arrested Friday night and was booked into the Monroe County jail, while Craig remains at large, state police said. The man remained in the jail on Monday with no bond listed, an online inmate roster indicates

Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said in an email that anyone with information about Craig's whereabouts can contact state police in Forrest City (870) 633-1454.