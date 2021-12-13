DEAR HELOISE: I work in a major upscale department store, in a department that sells eveningwear. At this time of year we sell a large volume of cocktail dresses, formal eveningwear and even prom dresses.

If you noticed, I said we "sell" dresses; we don't rent them. That means we don't appreciate it when someone comes back with a dress that has clearly been worn and wants to return it for a refund. We always examine the garment to make sure it's clean, unwrinkled and has all the correct tags attached.

In the past we often just took the garment back and didn't make a fuss. We took back dresses that were missing a belt or had filthy hems and just threw them out. But this year much of that will come to a halt.

Orders have come from corporate headquarters to make ALL eveningwear and prom dress sales final this year. That means even if the event was canceled or the wedding was called off, you still own the dress. This is due in part to COVID, but also in part to the loss each store took by taking back dresses that can never be resold. So, when shopping for that special dress, be sure to try it on and make certain it's what you really want. You'll probably see it in your closet for a long time.

-- Hannah S., Los Angeles

DEAR READERS: Here are a few hostess gift ideas:

• The traditional bottle of wine

• Flowers

• Coasters

• Chocolates, nuts

• A holiday platter, tree ornament, holiday decoration

DEAR HELOISE: I'd like you to know what fun I have recycling used greeting cards. I have all the cards I receive throughout each year, and I make bookmarks from appropriate ones. I enjoy doing this at this time of year, and I'm so pleased when relatives and friends let me know how much they enjoy these bookmarks.

-- Dixie C., Murrieta, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding Michelle's (Oak Park, Calif.) letter concerning people who arrive 15 minutes late and people having to reschedule their appointment: That's OK, but I would like to see if patients do not get to see the doctor within 15-20 minutes of their appointment time, their office visit is not charged to them. This might keep overscheduling by doctors to a minimum.

-- Hazel R., Sherwood

DEAR HELOISE: With the holidays here, so many people like to give gift cards, and while I enjoy getting them, my children do not. My oldest son believes it's too easy to just give someone a gift card rather than shopping for an item. My other child said he gets cards for places he never shops. Last year he got a card for a place that sells fishing equipment. He hates fishing.

I guess my point is that gift cards can be a lovely item to give and receive, but people should really make sure it's to a store or place of interest to the recipient.

-- Glenda M., Red Bank, Tenn.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com