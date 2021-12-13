OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday Dec. 13: solar return sees you make good on your potential, lift your group and introduce new hopes and dreams. Three standout events will serve as memory-making markers on the journey. Alliances will be solidified, though note that you don't have to totally agree to unify and make a difference together.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do you feel like the only sane one in the room? You bought a ticket to the circus, and these are the clowns. Sit back and enjoy, then make a quick departure before the tiger act arrives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will make alliances to benefit you and yours. It could be as simple as a friendly conversation or as complex as a legal agreement, the implications of which will be relaxation and leisure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can't believe all you hear around the proverbial watercooler, and that goes double when the "watercooler" is social media. One out of 10 stories will be false. Enjoy them but don't act on them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Do the others know where you stand? Dare to express your opinion even when it doesn't appear to be a popular one. An honest difference is better than a dishonest agreement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you've ever had a dream you didn't want to wake up from, you know that illusion can be the sweetest pleasure. Your imagination is so active now, and your daydreams have brilliant potential application to the real world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In the normal function of relationships, people project their hopes and wishes on each other. Later, with a more accurate picture of what the person is actually like, some of it won't fit. So, how versatile are you?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you're the strongest, you'll step up. When there's another who knows more, you'll back down and learn. With the honest assessment of strengths, everyone will be raised.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your gifts are meant for sharing. You'll go where things seem more interesting, or problematic even, because that's where your smarts will be most useful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've the freedom to walk away from what's misaligned with your principles or purposes. There are many in the world who don't have the luxury; when you exercise your rights, you do it for them, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider giving your message to someone else to deliver. Familiars will respond better to someone from the outside. The proverb says, no one is a prophet in his own land.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your taste is exquisite but it's a hard thing to prove without a tangible expression. If you can't yet afford what you want, collect pictures from magazines to make a vision board.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're unlikely to take part in events without contributing something that makes a difference. You may not be aware of what exactly that difference is, but rest assured you're a force for good.

MARS AND MERCURY AT THE PUNCHBOWL

Mars joins the party in expansive Sagittarius, and Mercury slides into Capricorn, the sign of designated drivers. It's the birth of actionable ideas. One person's imagination can produce wonders. Once a big idea is born, it's part of the world forever. "An invasion of armies can be resisted, but not an idea whose time has come." — Victor Hugo

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I had our charts done and my boyfriend and I are perfect together on paper. But I don't like being around him anymore, everything he does irritates me, and I feel depressed about a future with him. Could I be wrong and the chart be right?"

A: You misunderstand the benefits of astrology. Astrology isn't meant to make you doubt your own choices. It is best used to inform your inner instincts and help you understand your own nature and the nature of others around you. But let's examine this from a few different angles: For one thing, even though your chart is compatible with this man, who is to say that it wouldn't be an even better match with someone else's? And another way to look at it is that "compatibility" is a subjective term. Two people who don't have much in common could bring out passions in each other that two people whose charts match perfectly would never experience. Also, many relationships are perfect for a certain period of time but not appropriate for other stages of life. You know the ultimate answer, so avoid using fortune-telling methods as an excuse to go against your gut feeling.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Sagittarian sun influence in Taylor Swift is represented in her fearless genre-shifting. Sagittarius energy is one of exploration and restlessness. More of the story is told through Mercury, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in Capricorn, the sign of ambition, power, business savvy and drive. Venus in Aquarius reveals that philanthropy will be even more of a calling in years to come.



