Hutchinson debates NYC mayor over vaccine mandates for private sector businesses





Covid-19 vaccine mandates only hardens the resistance, not only in Arkansas, but across the nation, and are unconstitutional overreaches, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday when he debated New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, on CNN's State of the Union.





"Put it in historical perspective, that never in the history of our country has government mandated the private sector to require vaccinations," Hutchinson said, joining the show from Rogers. "It's generally been left up to the states and localities, but it has been looked at as an education effort."

Host Jake Tapper said that both Hutchinson and de Blasio have repeatedly urged Americans to get vaccinated, but differ on mandates.





"New York City has sweeping mandates for workers and businesses, and it might sound too sweeping for some people, but 71 percent of residents of New York City are fully vaccinated," Tapper said. "Arkansas has no mandates and only 50 percent of your residents are fully vaccinated."

De Blasio said he's fearful that another shut down is coming as the fast-moving omicron variant takes over the country.

"I'm going to argue to you that mandates work and it's time. Since I put mandates in place in New York City, starting in August, we've seen over a million more doses -- 71 percent of our people, fully vaccinated," de Blasio said. "A lot of those people made the decision, because the mandate was there and it was the thing that moved them, and it's keeping people alive."

Hutchinson argued that vaccine mandates are unprecedented in the U.S. history and would greatly harm the workforce.

"If you're looking at a million employees and you get a 90% vaccination rate, you still have 10%, which is 100,000 workers," Hutchinson said. "And whenever the businesses are struggling with workers -- our service providers, they're providing for their family -- you don't need to add 100,000 to the unemployed list."

The New York City mayor said Hutchinson "showed courage" in saying that private sector employees in Arkansas should have the right, if they choose, to put a mandate in place.

"I appreciate you took that stand. But I'll tell you something, you have several times said, understandably, we don't have a precedent here," de Blasio said. "Yeah, I agree. We don't have a precedent, because this is absolutely an unprecedented crisis and we're about to go into year three of it."





BY THE NUMBERS

While there were fewer new covid-19 cases on Sunday and the active cases fell, hospitalizations rose, according to Health Department data.

"These are weekend numbers so it is hard to determine a trend," Hutchinson said on social media Sunday afternoon. "Active cases dropped, and another 5,000 doses of the vaccine were given out yesterday."

Another 218 new cases were added Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 538,426. Active cases dropped by 400 to 8,085.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 rose by 11 to 486 on Sunday, the fourth consecutive daily increase in covid hospitalizations.

Those coronavirus patients who were on ventilators remained at 108.

VACCINATIONS

The number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 5,414.

The number of individuals fully immunized increased by 1,411, to a total of 1,475,129, or 51.9% of Arkansans 5 years old and up. The number of Arkansans partially immunized against the virus increased by 202, to 336,083, or 11.8% of the population 5 years old and up.

As of Sunday, 360,690 third vaccine doses had been administered.

COUNTY CASES

Health Department data indicates that Pulaski and Benton counties had the largest increase in cases reported Sunday, with the count rising by 17.

The next-highest increase was Faulkner County, with 16.











