Leopard plant, artichoke and ajuga





Giant leopard plant- Farfugium japonicum var. giganteum. Ligularia was its Latin name when I was in college, but now it is farfugium! This is the large leopard plant. It is a wonderful shade perennial. They prefer moist soils but can be allowed to get a little dry when it is cooler. In the heat of summer, pay attention to watering needs or they will wilt mercilessly. It is native to moist meadows and stream banks in Japan and eastern Asia. This leopard plant has no spots, but it does have huge, long-stalked, glossy, dark green leaves (12” or more across) that form a basal clump to 2’ tall. Leaves are evergreen in warm winter climates, but will die to the ground when temperatures fall to 20°F. Daisy-like, yellow flowers bloom on mostly leafless stalks that rise above the foliage to 30” in late summer through fall.





Not reliably hardy in the northern tier of the state.





Artichoke – Cynara scolymus





is a perennial thistle in the aster family. Native to southern Europe and the Mediterranean, the foliage grows in a large silvery rosette. They do best in moist, rich, well-drained soil in full sun. They will die back in the winter, but I had one that lasted three years. I don’t think I kept it moist enough, because in the heat of summer it would often die back on me too.





If it is thriving, it will produce large, showy purple thistle blooms.





If you are growing it to eat the artichoke, you harvest the unopened flower buds. A similar perennial plant is cardoon.





Ajuga reptans, commonly called ajuga or bugleweed.





This showy groundcover comes in a variety of sizes and even colors. The common ajuga is the smaller dark purple one in the shot, while the large foliaged one is Caitlen’s Giant. A smaller, strap-leaf variety is Chocolate Chip.





While touted as a shade-loving evergreen groundcover, it will thrive in full sun or shade with enough moisture, but it does need good drainage or the plants can melt from a root rot. In addition to the lovely foliage, it produces showy purple to blue flower stalks in the spring. I think Chris Olsen has done a great job using a variety of groundcovers around the stepping stones in this landscape.











