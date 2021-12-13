Library facing another lawsuit over records law

Another lawsuit over access to public records has been filed against the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

Darrell Cook, through attorneys Joey McCutchen of the Fort Smith-based McCutchen and Sexton law firm, said in the lawsuit he filed five different Freedom of Information Act requests between September and December, seeking actual financial documents, which included bank checks, official credit card statements and employee payroll information.

According to the lawsuit, in some cases, the library did not produce actual records as Cook had requested, improperly redacted some information and failed to provide access to the records within three days as the law requires.

The latest lawsuit -- 16JCV-21-1452 -- was filed in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro on Dec. 8.

On Nov. 10, the library board admitted to violating the state Freedom of Information Act by not giving notice of a subcommittee meeting. That lawsuit, filed by Craighead County resident Amanda Escue in October through McCuthen, resulted in the library board agreeing to hold a two-hour session on the requirements of the state Freedom of Information Act as it relates to public bodies, by Feb. 1, 2022, and to pay court costs and attorney's fees.