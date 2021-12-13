LSU D-lineman headed to Arkansas

Former LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson announced plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas on Sunday.

Jackson made an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week.

He appreciates Coach Sam Pittman's love for the program.

"I mean, I like that Pittman cares so much for the state," Jackson said. "He's really passionate about what he does, and he's not just here because they're paying him big money. I mean, this is his dream job. I know he's going to give his all to me, so I love it down here."

Jackson, 6-7, 273 pounds, played at Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove before reporting to Baton Rouge in January after signing with the Tigers in the 2021 class.

He initially chose LSU over Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon and numerous other programs.

He said most of the Big 12 and SEC schools reached out to him along with a few Pac-12 teams and Miami.

Jackson is looking forward to working with defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

"I can't wait to get to work with him," Jackson said. "He's a great coach and an even better person."

He was recruited by former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and his staff and visited Fayetteville several times. Jackson has family in Northwest Arkansas.

"I've always loved it down here," Jackson said. "You know I've been down here probably 8-10 times from my high school recruitment. It was the same, just gorgeous. Love the coaching staff, love everything they have planned for the coming season.

"I've got aunts and uncles that live right up the road in Rogers, and then I've got cousins that go to school here currently. So, that made a big difference to me."

Jackson was very productive in high school. He had 35 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble during a senior season that was hampered by an ankle injury.

As a junior, he recorded 110 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 7 forced fumbles and 4 recovered fumbles.

Jackson had 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks before suffering an ACL injury late in his sophomore season. As a freshman, he had 98 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 23 quarterback pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 6 pass breakups.

He missed spring practice with an injury. Jackson played in five games this past season for LSU but did not record any stats.

A consensus 4-star recruit, ESPN also rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 defensive end and No. 78 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

He's expected to enroll in January and be eligible to play next season.