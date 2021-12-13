SOCCER

Clemson claims men's title

Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday in Cary, N.C. It was Clemson's third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987. Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match. Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute. A junior, Reid finished the season with nine goals, including a pair of two-goal games. Washington struggled in the final third after the early Clemson goal put the Huskies on their heels. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks had a pair of saves, including one in the final minutes as Washington scrambled to score.

FOOTBALL

Winnipeg secures Grey Cup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League's Grey Cup champions. Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams for Winnipeg in overtime. After throwing to Adams to cap the opening possession of the extra session, Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player, found Rasheed Bailey for a two-point conversion. Kyrie Wilson sealed Winnipeg's victory by intercepting Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two defenders, on the ensuing possession. Hamilton forced overtime when Michael Domagala kicked a 13-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

BASKETBALL

Nine Bulls on safety list

Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list. The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play. Chicago's next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday's loss at Miami. The resurgent Bulls were third in the Eastern Conference behind Brooklyn and Milwaukee at 17-10. LaVine, a first-time All-Star last season and gold medal winner with the U.S. Olympic team, was seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26 points per game. He is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Brown is averaging 4.3 points in 18 games.

Durant fined for swearing

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta. The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations. It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 victory over the Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, "Durant, stop crying!" before Durant responds using multiple expletives. Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.

GOLF

Kokrak, Na win Shootout

Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when they ran off nine consecutive birdies, seven of them by Na. And then it was Kokrak's turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt. Four teams had a chance to win over the final two holes. Kokrak blasted a drive down the fairway and had wedge he hit into 6 feet below the cup. His final birdie staked the team to a two-shot lead, meaning the last two teams behind them had to hole out from the fairway to force a playoff. Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind. Horschel and Burns did not have a score worse than 62 all week.

SKIING

Noel dominates opener

French skier Clement Noel dominated the first slalom of the World Cup season Sunday in France for his ninth career win as many other pre-race favourites faltered, including his teammate and defending overall champion, Alexis Pinturault. Noel defied challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde as he posted the fastest time in both runs, finishing 1.40 seconds ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen for the Swedish skier's first career podium. Filip Zubcic of Croatia was 1.85 behind in third. Noel finished runner-up in the slalom standings in each of the past three seasons. He was the 2018 junior world champion, but has failed to win a medal at the World Championships or Olympics.

Brignone first in Super-G

Federica Brignone set an Italian record in the Alpine skiing World Cup by winning a wind-swept Super-G Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, that saw pre-race favorite Lara Gut-Behrami crash out through the safety fences. Brignone was 0.11 seconds faster than her teammate Elena Curtoni down a fast course shortened to less than one minute. The start was brought lower down the exposed Corviglia hill by strong crosswinds higher up. A 17th career World Cup win for Brignone is the most by an Italian woman in the 55-year history of the World Cup.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Pena stuns Nunes for title

Julianna Pena stopped Amanda Nunes by submission with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night, claiming the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear naked choke in the main event. Pena (11-4) was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women's mixed martial arts. Nunes had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014 and reigned simultaneously atop the 135-pound bantamweight and 145-pound featherweight divisions for three years. After Nunes largely dominated the first round with two knockdowns and superior striking, Pena shockingly hurt Nunes with punches in a slugfest start to the second round. Pena then got Nunes to the ground, got her back and forced the champion to tap out with a choke around her neck with 1:38 left.

Washington's Luca's Meek (33) and Clemson's Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador (10) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson's Isaiah Reid (27) and Washington's Gio Miglietti (8) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)



Clemson's Isaiah Reid, center left, and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, center right, celebrate after scoring a goal against Washington during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

