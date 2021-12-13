Osceola man gets 46-year term for '20 slaying

A teenager has been found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 death.

Dennis Davis Jr., 19, of Osceola received a 46-year sentence in state prison after a three-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander in Mississippi County on Thursday. The jury found Davis guilty of first-degree murder (with a gun enhancement) in the death of Demetrius Crawley Jr., 20, of Osceola. Davis was also found guilty of breaking and entering.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the Osceola Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of South Main Street. Officers found Crawley on the ground, apparently shot in the head, according to a probable cause affidavit. He died at Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis.

The entire episode, which was captured on video, lasted between 30 and 45 minutes, according to the affidavit.

Detectives and the office of Prosecutor Keith L. Chrestman used the video and witness statements to present as evidence that Davis, then 17 years old, was one of two people to shoot Crawley, according to the affidavit. Crawley was a factory worker, according to a family obituary.