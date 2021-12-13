100 years ago

Dec. 13, 1921

CONWAY -- Honors are claimed by the Daily Ardmorite of Ardmore, Okla., for James R. Shumate, formerly of Conway, as the first person there to ascend in an airplane and descend by other means. Shumate made his first flight from the municipal flying field of Ardmore and came down in one of the parachutes perfected by Dr. C. W. Hardin of that city. At an altitude of 1,000 feet, young Shumate walked along the edge of the plane and stepped off, making a perfect landing. Shumate later made a second spectacular flight, followed by a double drop from the same type of parachute at an altitude of 2,300 feet.

50 years ago

Dec. 13, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Ten cars of a Cotton Belt freight train jumped the tracks Sunday morning in downtown Pine Bluff and demolished a brick wall and crushed nine parked automobiles. The accident happened in front of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and disrupted church services. Some of the cars were drug about five blocks before the train was halted. The demolished retaining wall was at the Pine Bluff Commerical plant. Officers said the derailment probably was caused by a protrusion on one of the cars hitting a switch. A number of electric and power poles were also knocked down.

25 years ago

Dec. 13, 1996

RUSSELLVILLE -- Authorities have arrested 17 people and are looking for others after a long-standing undercover drug operation, Pope County Sheriff Jay Winters said Wednesday. The undercover operation is expected to net between 125 and 150 charges involving between 30 and 40 people, Winters said. In the past five months, undercover agents bought drugs, mostly methamphetamine, from suspected dealers, Winters said. The buys involved amounts between $25 and $10,000, he said. Most of the suspects live in Pope County, Winters said. Law enforcement agencies in the investigation included the Pope County sheriff's office, the Arkansas State Police, the Russellville Police Department and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Winters said.

10 years ago

Dec. 13, 2011

• A Pulaski County sheriff's office deputy revived a 76-year-old woman Wednesday by administering CPR, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Carl Minden said. At 8:32 a.m., Deputy Stephanie Cloos responded to a call, south of Little Rock, where Wilma Frost had been found on the kitchen floor by her son. Frost, a recent open-heart surgery patient, was not breathing. Cloos began CPR on Frost and after two breaths, Frost began breathing on her own, the report said. After a few minutes, Frost whispered, "I am OK, I am OK," the report said. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services responded, and Frost was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for evaluation, the report said.