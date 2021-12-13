Police: 1 arrested in stabbing at Jonesboro grocery store

One person was injured and another was arrested following a stabbing that occurred inside a Kroger in Jonesboro on Sunday night, police said.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. to the Kroger, 1725 South Caraway Road, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.

As officers approached the store, a female shouted that a man had been stabbed and was just inside the store doors, according to an incident report from Jonesboro police.

Authorities said officers found Josh Richards, 40, with a stab wound in the center of his chest and a laceration over his left eye. Officers immediately rendered medical attention to Richards until medics could arrive, the report states.

Officers recovered a small black folding knife located behind sweatpants on one of the shelves near where the stabbing took place, the report stated.

The suspect in the stabbing, 45-year-old Donald Burt Barrett, was transported to the Craighead County jail, according to police. An online inmate roster indicated he remained there Monday on a first-degree battery charge.

Police spokesperson Sally Smith said Richards was transported to an area hospital, but that his condition was unknown Monday.

