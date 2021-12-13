Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy, 13, charged with manslaughter in teen's fatal shooting, Little Rock police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:26 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 13-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Little Rock home Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 3412 Pine Cone Drive just after 4:40 p.m. on Friday for a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old who was shot, and medics attempted life-saving measures, police said. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the report.

Homicide detectives also made contact with the suspect, a 13-year-old, police said. He was charged with manslaughter and minor in possession of a handgun, the report states.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said both the victim and suspect were boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT