Boy, 13, charged with manslaughter in teen's fatal shooting, Little Rock police say

A 13-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Little Rock home Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 3412 Pine Cone Drive just after 4:40 p.m. on Friday for a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old who was shot, and medics attempted life-saving measures, police said. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the report.

Homicide detectives also made contact with the suspect, a 13-year-old, police said. He was charged with manslaughter and minor in possession of a handgun, the report states.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said both the victim and suspect were boys.