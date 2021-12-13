Remember when, Arkansas? 1,000 Harry Potter fans crowded into Barnes & Noble at midnight

Does anyone recognize what’s happening in this photo from the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Hint: The year was 2003.

As the witching hour drew near on Friday, June 20, 2003, an unusual multitude of cars jammed the parking lot outside Barnes & Noble Booksellers in west Little Rock. Cars crept around the lot, bumper to bumper, as frustrated drivers looked in vain for an open space.

Outside and inside the chain store, an estimated 1,000 people of all ages, including children up well past bedtime, cheerfully waited in line. Some were costumed as wizards or witches. All were there to pick up a copy of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Retailers could not sell the book legally until 12:01 a.m. June 21, and fans who ordered a copy only had 48 hours to claim it before the store could sell it to someone else. Hence the crowd.

Carolyn McNutt, Barnes & Noble community relations manager, told the newspaper the store had more than 1,000 copies on hand. “We’ve never ordered this many books before,” she said. All were gone by Saturday afternoon.

Copies of the 870-page tome rapidly vanished from other chain retailers and independent bookstores, too. Employees at Wordsworth Books & Co. in Little Rock watched their supply of 400 disappear one after another.

The Central Arkansas Library System, which ordered 53 copies, had a waiting list of more than 135 people.

It was the fifth novel in a series of middle-school books about Harry, a nearsighted but magical boy raised incognito by nincompoops called Muggles. Destiny draws Harry to a hidden boarding school of witchcraft and wizardry, where he makes friends, plays sports, learns about plumbing, electricity, aerodynamics and herbs, as well as chemistry, and early on becomes a paramilitary commando.



