Retiring teacher starts scholarship at UAM

Professor Paul Francis, who is bringing a 34-year career to a close at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, wants to continue helping students, even in retirement.

"The one thing I wanted to do was leave something behind. I've been grateful to UAM for giving me this opportunity," he said. "The students meant a lot to me; they've been like family to me. Now I have their children as students. I thought I better retire before I start getting their grandchildren; that's when I've been here too long."

Francis said that depending on the interest rate the newly-endowed fund should provide scholarship amounts between $750 and $1,000, according to a news release.

"I decided to create an endowed scholarship for agriculture students and primarily for non-resident students. I want to attract students from outside our typical recruitment area. The scholarship has just been endowed, and it has to wait a year to gain interest. The first scholarship should be available in January 2023," Francis said, adding that he hopes the fund will endow two scholarships.

The agriculture faculty will choose the recipient.

"There are no strict requirements other than they are non-residents and have a high potential to complete their bachelor's degree," said Francis. "No essay will be required."

Francis said the faculty committee could use it to recruit new students or retain students already here with little or no financial support.

