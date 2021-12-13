COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hatcher headed to Texas State

Former Arkansas State University and Pulaski Academy quarterback Layne Hatcher announced Sunday morning that he is transferring to Texas State.

Hatcher spent the last three seasons at ASU after redshirting his freshman year as a walk-on at Alabama.

"I will always love Arkansas State and the fans and friends I have there," Hatcher said in a news release. "I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my college career at Texas State and with Coach [Jake] Spavital."

Hatcher's transfer to the Sun Belt Conference Bobcats means he'll see the Red Wolves in 2022. ASU will travel to San Marcos, Texas, to play at Texas State before the Bobcats visit Jonesboro in 2023.

Hatcher was the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards to go along with 27 touchdowns and a 65.8 completion percentage. He split snaps with Logan Bonner in 2020 before beginning 2021 as ASU's backup behind Florida State transfer James Blackman

Hatcher started the final six games of the Red Wolves' 2-10 season after Blackman suffered a shoulder injury, but threw 10 interceptions over the span while completing just less than 58% of his passes.

-- Mitchell Gladstone